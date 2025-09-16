Have You Noticed Your Apple Watch Sensor Glowing Red? Here's What It's For

Apple Watches use something called photoplethysmography, or PPG, sensors to monitor both heart rate and blood oxygen. The back of the watch has a light emitter and detector apertures that shine red, green, and near-infrared light into your skin and then measure the light that is reflected back. Because the protein in blood cells, called hemoglobin, absorbs light at different rates depending on how much oxygen it's carrying, this technique can estimate your saturation levels.

Although this technology is not as accurate as a medical-grade device, much like the heart rate monitor, it can still detect changes that are worth looking into. For some individuals, this is just a neat trick but not particularly useful or necessary. However, if an Apple Watch user has certain health conditions, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or heart failure, it can be a convenient and important monitoring tool. It could also potentially alert you of an undiagnosed medical issue like sleep apnea.

To get the best results, Apple recommends that you wear the watch tightly, with the back crystal centered on your wrist and in contact with the soft tissue. Some people might have wrist bones that don't allow the sensor to lay flat on the skin, in which case Apple recommends moving the device up a few centimeters on the arm. The company also notes that certain factors can affect the reliability of this tool, including tattoos, unusual motion, and a high heart rate.