The 2026 Subaru Outback Tail Lights Are Hiding An Unexpectedly Useful Feature

Cool taillight designs are a fun trend in the automotive world. You may have noticed the H-shaped lights on the new Hyundai Santa Fe, or the four round taillights on the 2024 Nissan GT-R that mimic its tailpipes. LED lights and smart technology are also popular, like the Audi Q6 e-tron, which boasts taillights that can be personalized by the owner. Only one new car has managed to blend the old with the new, offering modern taillights that have a rather primitive, but useful built-in tool — a ruler.

The Subaru Outback was fully redesigned for 2026 and now has full-length LED taillights that stretch across the back gate. The vehicle isn't cleverly hiding a tape measure somewhere like a James Bond gadget, but there are marked, regular graduations across the taillights that resemble a ruler. The taillights stretch out more than two feet, though they are slightly curved, making it difficult to use the entire span for measurement.

The redesign has had mixed reviews thus far, though it's for sale at time of writing. Gone is the wagon-like design, replaced by a boxier model that looks more like an SUV. Reviewers have complained about the square wheel arches and the taller roof. Are the taillights destined for the same fate, or will buyers appreciate their look and practicality?