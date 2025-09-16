Nissan's New Special Edition Z Is Dripping With 1990s Nostalgia & Charm

The 1990s were one of Nissan's golden eras, giving rise to vehicles like the R32, R33, and R34 Skylines; the Stagea wagon; luxurious late-model Cedric and Laurel sedans; the iconic S13 to S15 Silvias; and the Z32 Fairlady Z. These vehicles helped shape tuner culture as we know it, with many becoming some of the greatest JDM cars of the 1990s — and, arguably, all time.

The Z32 in particular, while often overshadowed by legends like the Skyline and Silvia, still boasts impressive numbers by today's standards. In the top trim level, the twin-turbo VG30DETT V6 produced 276 hp, the maximum allowed by the gentleman's agreement that governed all JDM cars to a maximum of 280 ps, or 276 horsepower. In other words, this was a slick, twin-turbo coupe with the same amount of power from the factory as an R34 Skyline GT-R. Moreover, it came packed with features such as Super HICAS rear-wheel steering, 4-piston aluminum brake calipers, multi-link suspension on all four corners, and more. And it was a T-top, too.

Now, 30 years after the Z32's departure from the U.S. market, Nissan is poised to reintroduce some of the 300ZX's distinctive flavor into its lineup with the 2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition. Combining the power and technology of the modern-day Z with distinct callbacks to the original 1990s legend, this new model promises to bring thrills and nostalgia in equal proportion to the table. Let's take a look and see how it does just that.