Nissan's New Special Edition Z Is Dripping With 1990s Nostalgia & Charm
The 1990s were one of Nissan's golden eras, giving rise to vehicles like the R32, R33, and R34 Skylines; the Stagea wagon; luxurious late-model Cedric and Laurel sedans; the iconic S13 to S15 Silvias; and the Z32 Fairlady Z. These vehicles helped shape tuner culture as we know it, with many becoming some of the greatest JDM cars of the 1990s — and, arguably, all time.
The Z32 in particular, while often overshadowed by legends like the Skyline and Silvia, still boasts impressive numbers by today's standards. In the top trim level, the twin-turbo VG30DETT V6 produced 276 hp, the maximum allowed by the gentleman's agreement that governed all JDM cars to a maximum of 280 ps, or 276 horsepower. In other words, this was a slick, twin-turbo coupe with the same amount of power from the factory as an R34 Skyline GT-R. Moreover, it came packed with features such as Super HICAS rear-wheel steering, 4-piston aluminum brake calipers, multi-link suspension on all four corners, and more. And it was a T-top, too.
Now, 30 years after the Z32's departure from the U.S. market, Nissan is poised to reintroduce some of the 300ZX's distinctive flavor into its lineup with the 2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition. Combining the power and technology of the modern-day Z with distinct callbacks to the original 1990s legend, this new model promises to bring thrills and nostalgia in equal proportion to the table. Let's take a look and see how it does just that.
A brief history of the fourth-gen Z32 Fairlady Z
In order to understand why the modern Z Heritage Edition exists, let's talk about the car Nissan is emulating: the Z32 Fairlady Z, or 300ZX. Unlike its predecessors, the 300ZX doesn't have a straight-six engine, instead opting for the 3.0-liter VG30 engine in either naturally-aspirated or twin-turbo format, hence the 300ZX name. The 300ZX came with a range of unique features, primarily to aid its handling characteristics. To this end, Nissan equipped the Turbo model with Super HICAS, an electronically-controlled four-wheel-steer system.
Ultimately, its combination of performance and handling made the 300ZX a capable sports car, with contemporary opinions and period reviews alike praising the Fairlady for its timeless design, performance, and features. It became a celebrated icon of 1990s JDM motoring, though perhaps not as famous as names like the GT-R V-Spec and Silvia Spec-R. Nevertheless, it competed well in the sports car segment, for a time. By 1996, though, U.S. sales had dipped to just several thousand total, leaving that market dried up. The "Z" name didn't return to American shores until 2002, with the 350Z's introduction.
Several key factors set the 300ZX apart from competitors like the Mitsubishi GTO, but the one we're concerned with is styling. For example, the Z32 was one of the only Nissan models to wear the original Midnight Purple paintwork, a rich, deep purple hue that returns in the Heritage Edition. There are other elements as well, of course; let's examine everything in-depth.
Riffing off the original
The Heritage Model Z's most striking distinct feature is, of course, that Midnight Purple paintwork. It's actually not the same color as the original Z32's Midnight Purple; rather, it's the same shade as the modern GT-R. Aside from the gorgeous color, Nissan also equips this edition with 19-inch bronze Rays wheels, retro-styled Twin Turbo badging on the sides and rear wing, and Z32-styled front grille inserts. Otherwise, most elements carry over from the standard 400Z models, namely the raised arrowhead hood from the first-gen S30 Z-car, the Z32-inspired taillights with the blacked-out center section, and the three gauges on top of the dashboard.
So, what you're really getting with the Heritage Model is the custom paintwork, bespoke wheels, exclusive interior trim elements like floor mats and door kick plates, and the retro badging. Though that's not a particularly bad thing, especially with the Performance trim level with the six-speed manual in Midnight Purple. This represents a lightly modified but extremely distinctive Z-car, one with a beloved paint job, excellent power figures, and enough sportiness to better a Mustang GT in the right hands. Moreover, one can also opt for a NISMO Heritage Edition, bumping up the power to 420 hp and boasting advanced running-gear upgrades. Sadly, however, this model only features the 9-speed automatic, albeit with purportedly faster shift times.
Nissan is no stranger to producing special-edition Z-cars, callback models included. While this doesn't push the Z car forward, it does boast that deep, rich purple livery with bronze wheels, so it gets a pass as far as we're concerned.