The Secret Behind The 10-Second Tire Change In NASCAR Pit Stops

NASCAR pit stops are more of a carefully-choreographed ensemble performance than anything, requiring precision, timing, and teamwork to get the car back onto the road as quickly as possible. Every one of a pit crew's members has a specific, specialized task, ranging from fueling the car to wiping down the windshield and everything in between. Of course, one of the most famous and noticeable jobs of them all is the tire changer.

When the average person changes their own spare tire on the side of the road, it usually takes around five or ten minutes. You have to jack the car up, undo all the bolts, take off the tire, seat the new one on – and they're heavy, too. And then you bolt it all back in place. How on Earth do you cut that down to ten seconds or less?

The answer lies in two key areas: training and equipment. You're not changing anything that fast with a tire iron, after all. Moreover, it doesn't matter how good a pneumatic gun you have if you don't have the technique and coordination to use it, bearing in mind that you have to manhandle a tire out of the way on top of all that. It sounds like a simple job on the face of it; all you're doing is changing a tire. But the more you think about it, the more it resembles a sport unto itself. Let's dive in and talk about how tire changes in NASCAR work and what tools they use.