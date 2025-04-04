What Happens To Used NASCAR Tires After A Race?

When the men sitting around the hotel table in Daytona Beach, Florida, established the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) back in December of 1947, they probably never took into account just how many tires those stock cars would burn through over the next 77 years, en route to giving us countless memorable racing moments.

Goodyear (the official sponsor and sole supplier of tires for NASCAR) makes (by hand, mind you) each one of the more than 100,000 tires it supplies for all three of NASCAR's top series (the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series) each year. Each tire is only good for about 100 miles (or as little as 20 minutes), and during a 500-mile race, a car can put on as much as 40,000 miles of "normal" wear.

Under today's current set of rules, 40 cars start every race. The number of tires each will use depends on the track configuration and length, the incredible speeds they race at, and whatever changes are implemented (i.e., the use of option and prime tires). However, a team will typically burn through between nine and fourteen sets (36 to 56 tires) by the time the checkered flag is waved. Some quick back-of-the-napkin math shows that with 40 teams competing, as few as 1,440 or as many as 2,240 tires can be used each race.

So, what happens to all these really expensive ($550 a pop) used tires? In short, they're returned to Goodyear in order to be recycled, retreaded, and studied to help make a better tire.