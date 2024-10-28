Which Trucks Are Used In The NASCAR Truck Series?

NASCAR's truck racing series has been active for almost 30 years now. In that span, the circuit — now officially branded the Craftsman Truck Series — has transformed from a sort of fringe race weekend distraction to one of the premiere race weekend events during the NASCAR season. While the heavily modified pickup trucks can't quite match the top speed of their stock car counterparts, they still bring the heat on race day, and can reportedly top out at 180 mph or more in the right track conditions.

For the record, Craftsman Truck Series vehicles are no joke in the horsepower department either, with some of the vehicles capable of producing 450 BHP, which converts to roughly 444 hp by Stateside measurements. With the likes of Ford, Chevy, and Toyota typically dominating race day on NASCAR's stock car circuit, it should hardly come as a surprise that those major manufacturers are also the main players in the Craftsman Truck Series. In fact, they are the only three manufacturer's fielding trucks on race day, as Dodge exited the circuit a while back.

Just like the souped-up builds those brand's send to NASCAR tracks from one week to the next, the "win on Sunday sell on Monday" mentality carries over to the Craftsman Truck Series, with Chevy, Ford, and Toyota fielding modified versions of their best-selling pickups in the celebrated Silverado, F-150, and Tundra, respectively. And yes, Dodge was racing its best-selling Ram when it was still racing trucks.

