Here's How Much Data YouTube Uses Per Hour

If you're keen to keep YouTube from guzzling too much of your data, then you should lower your video quality. As shown by our testing, lower resolution videos consume lower volumes of data. Thankfully, changing the resolution on YouTube videos is pretty straightforward, regardless of which platform you're tuned in to.

First off, open up the video you want to watch and pause it. Next, navigate to the bottom-right of the video. You should be able to see a cog icon. Select it to open up a drop-down menu, then navigate to quality and click again. This will open up a long list of resolutions, sometimes ranging from as low as 144p all the way up to 2160p. The exact resolutions available will vary from one video to another, depending on the quality they were uploaded in. Select your desired resolution, and the video will refresh to play at that quality.

The resolution you choose depends on how much data you're willing to devote to it and the size of the screen you're watching it on. It also depends on what types of videos you're watching. You might not need to watch a Podcast recording in an especially high resolution, for example, but if you're watching a film or TV show on YouTube, then you might want to bump the quality up a little. Generally, though, 360p and 480p can look fine on smaller devices, while 720p is acceptable on many monitors.