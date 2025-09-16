Every Yamaha 125 Dirt Bike You Can Buy New, Ranked By Price

It's no secret that Yamaha's 125cc engine has a long, prestigious history. Rolled out shortly after the company's founding in February 1955, it powered Yamaha's first-ever motorcycle, the YA-1, to victory in the Mt. Fuji Ascent race in the same year. Although times have since evolved and the 125cc engine is no longer among the strongest in sheer power, it has served (and is still serving) many iconic models over the years.

Although 125cc motorcycles may be considered learner bikes in this day and age, there's something to cater to the needs of every kind of biker. In Yamaha's case, if you're new to the thrill of steering on all types of terrain, the handling capabilities — as well as the durability — of Yamaha's 125cc dirt bikes make them an attractive option to smooth the steep learning curves of riding without needing too many repairs.

For veterans, more niche elements such as clutch control and gear shifting come into play. Many editions of 125cc-powered dirt bikes have come and gone through Yamaha's factories, but the Japanese manufacturer still has an extensive offering of brand-new motorcycles. There's a host of things to know before buying Yamaha motorcycles, but if they're up your alley, this list is ranked from cheapest to most pricey by original MSRP.