Every Yamaha 125 Dirt Bike You Can Buy New, Ranked By Price
It's no secret that Yamaha's 125cc engine has a long, prestigious history. Rolled out shortly after the company's founding in February 1955, it powered Yamaha's first-ever motorcycle, the YA-1, to victory in the Mt. Fuji Ascent race in the same year. Although times have since evolved and the 125cc engine is no longer among the strongest in sheer power, it has served (and is still serving) many iconic models over the years.
Although 125cc motorcycles may be considered learner bikes in this day and age, there's something to cater to the needs of every kind of biker. In Yamaha's case, if you're new to the thrill of steering on all types of terrain, the handling capabilities — as well as the durability — of Yamaha's 125cc dirt bikes make them an attractive option to smooth the steep learning curves of riding without needing too many repairs.
For veterans, more niche elements such as clutch control and gear shifting come into play. Many editions of 125cc-powered dirt bikes have come and gone through Yamaha's factories, but the Japanese manufacturer still has an extensive offering of brand-new motorcycles. There's a host of things to know before buying Yamaha motorcycles, but if they're up your alley, this list is ranked from cheapest to most pricey by original MSRP.
2026 Yamaha TT-R 125 LE: MSRP $3,599
Yamaha's TT-R 125 model popped up on the biking scene at the turn of the century in 2000, designed to fulfill leisure and off-roading desires. More sub-classes would follow in the next few years, culminating in the current meta of TT-Rs, which has five packages for customers to consider. The offerings in this category range from the PW-50's single-stroke engine to the four-stroke-powered TT-R 50E, 110E, 125LE, and 230.
The TT-R 125 LE specifically is a mid-level pick of the bunch, sporting wheels that, while bigger than average, don't compromise the signature low seat height design (south of 32 in) that is essentially a characteristic of 125cc-powered dirt bikes.
The dirt bike's front and rear wheels measure 19 and 16 inches, respectively, meaning it can get down and dirty even when faced with bigger obstacles on the trail. Both tires are also equipped with an adjustable suspension that lines up with the handling expectations of aggressive off-roading for any rider profile.
In terms of styling, Yamaha opted for a traditional YZ-esque finish in the newly rolled out 2026 edition. The TT-R 125 LE is the least expensive dirt bike of the 2026 options that Yamaha sells in the 125cc range. It has an MSRP of $3,599 – a mark that includes a $340 destination charge as well as a $250 supply chain surcharge.
2026 Yamaha YZ125: MSRP $7,199
One of the most iconic dirt bikes in history, the YZ 125 is entering its fourth year post-reimagination that saw Yamaha overhaul the model's enduring legacy features. The reasons for the two-stroke's popularity in its heyday in the late '90s into the early 2000s were simple: it was light, and the motor could rip with the very best in competitive off-roading.
After years of scant improvements, the YZ 125's 2022 redesign brought back the glory days, and the reverberations are still evident in the new 2026 version. Built squarely with racing purposes in mind, the model's two-stroke engine sports Yamaha's Power Valve System. The YZ 125's agile motor, coupled with optimized handling features supported by adjustable handlebars and a lightweight rear sprocket design, give the dirt bike a spryness that makes it ready for the rigors of competition right out of the gate.
In terms of mechanical upgrades, the 2026 version brings a handful of changes to the class. Yamaha tweaked the carburetor to maintain a steady performance baseline, come rain or shine. There are also new CDI settings that optimize combustion. That means less efficiency loss and more linear power delivery.
If you're looking for a dirt bike that can give you a fighting chance against elite off-road racers, the 2026 YZ 125 is worth looking at. You can get your hands on it for an MSRP of $7,199.
2026 Yamaha YZ 125X: $7,299
The YZ 125X isn't necessarily a beginner's bike as it has some burst in its two-stroke powerplant that may prove to be a bit too steep a learning curve for newbies. That said, you'll likely find the YZ 125X on ProAM circuits as amateurs get used to the demands of organized motocross competition. If you're looking to get into racing, this dirt bike is probably a good place to start.
There's a lot the YZ 125X has in common with the YZ 125 feature-wise, but the softer suspension from its fully adjustable KYB shock makes it more attractive to riders who are looking for extra grip and comfort on the trail. Granted, softer suspensions come with the risk of bottoming out. However, the KYB-enhanced rear wheel control and the semi-double aluminum cradle frame inspire some confidence in the handling department.
Unlike the YZ 125, the 2026 YZ 125X doesn't have many mechanical features distinguishing it from its predecessor. However, there are a few quality-of-life changes that give the new iteration a refreshing outlook. Tweaking fork compression isn't always the easiest task, so there are toolless adjust knobs for manipulating the dirt bike's suspension on the go.
Available at an MSRP of $7,299, the 2026 YZ 125X is $100 pricier than last year's model. Half of this bump is due to increased destination charges.
YZ 125 70th Anniversary Edition: $7,399
It's been 70 years since Yamaha burst onto the dirt bike racing scene, leaping into elite manufacturing status with the YA-1's iconic ascent atop Mt. Fuji. Dubbed the Red Dragonfly, Yamaha's first motorcycle paved the way for the enduring years of production that followed. Since that time, Yamaha has churned out several legendary motorcycles. Sales even climbed 4.2% last year to 4.96 million units — a mark that places the Japanese manufacturer third globally.
To commemorate the occasion and give history its deserving nod, Yamaha is pulling out all the stops. There's a 70th Anniversary Edition available for each subclass of its YZ model, and the 125cc category that began it all is not left out of the celebrations.
Draped in the iconic white and red livery that striped the YA-1's bodywork as it flew up the mountain, the YZ 125 70th Anniversary Edition seeks to evoke an appreciation of past feats while maintaining the sleek identity that has defined the YZ class over the years. The result is a blend of the past and the future. You can almost picture the dirt bike in black and white, but there's nothing "ancient" about the engine.
The 70th Anniversary dirt bike features the same level of motor and handling as the 2026 YZ, with a nod to the 70-year-old story that has taken Yamaha to where it is today. Going for an MSRP of $7,399, it's logical to say the $200 premium is the price Yamaha places on hitching a ride into the past.