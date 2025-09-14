What Does 'Ti' Mean When It Comes To Nvidia GPUs?

If you're in the market for a new Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), you'll probably have come across Nvidia's huge selection of components. The sheer volume of GPUs available can make picking the one that's right for you overwhelming, especially when their naming conventions aren't always the most self-explanatory. Nvidia's GPUs are generally titled based on their series, generation, and performance capabilities.

In addition to their number and series titles, some Nvidia GPUs have Ti as a part of their name, such as the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. GPUs labelled with Ti are generally an improvement on the non-Ti equivalent in the same range. So, they're typically going to perform better, depending on how they're used and optimized. As a result, they're also normally more expensive than their non-Ti counterparts.

The Ti part of these GPUs' names comes from the periodic symbol for Titanium in the Periodic Table. This doesn't indicate what the GPU is made of; instead, it's most likely intended to reflect the strength and reliability of Titanium as a material. GPUs are made of all kinds of other chemical and metal materials, though, from silicone and copper to tantalum and palladium.