Harbor Freight Air Compressor: What Size Do You Need To Run Air Tools?

If you plan on using air tools and want an air compressor from Harbor Freight, it's important to know the correct size you need for the job. For example, if you're working inside with small 16-23 gauge finish nailers, you'll need a 1-6 gallon air compressor. This size compressor would also be perfect to inflate your tires. But if you're working with a team of three people or more, you'll need a 4-10 gallon compressor. If you're outside roofing or framing, you'll need a 4-6 gallon or an 8-20 gallon for up to six users. These compressors are designed specifically with jobsites in mind.

When it comes to workshop air compressors, Harbor Freight has light duty models ranging from 8 to 17 gallons that are great for powering only one tool. But if you're doing work like spraying paint, then you'll probably need a much bigger tank. That's where the medium duty compressors come in, with options from 17 to 26 gallons. For the even bigger tasks like removing lug-nuts or other automotive work, Harbor Freight has a 27 gallon compressor that should get the job done.

If you won't have consistent access to a power source and need a gas-powered solution, you can go even bigger. Harbor Freight offers a 30 gallon contractor-grade jobsite air compressor that relies on gas. To dive further into which air compressor is best suited for your needs, visit Harbor Freight's website.