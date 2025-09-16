Cadillac Escalade Resale Value: How Much Has The Luxury SUV Depreciated?

The iSeeCars research underscores the Escalade's status among the worst depreciating luxury SUVs (only beaten by the Infiniti QX80 and Land Rover Range Rover). After five years, the Escalade and the ESV variant have an average drop in value of 61.8%, translating to about $54,886 lost compared to MSRP. That decline is steeper than the 58.5% average for the entire large luxury SUV segment, and well above the 48.9% dip for all SUVs. In short, the mechanically similar Suburban and Yukon may be more appealing because they lose less value.

A high-percentage value decline on a six-figure SUV adds to more dollars lost than the same percentage drop on an $80,000 vehicle. Take the case of the Escalade ESV, with an iSeeCars-estimated five-year depreciation rate of 62.9%. During this period, an owner will lose almost $57,000. The Suburban's projected 55.6% loss of value means a hit to the wallet of about $34,100 over the same period.

Lastly, reliability often plays a role in depreciation as buyers are more likely to seek out a used vehicle with a better reputation for dependability. Consumer Reports' latest study ranks Lexus as the second most reliable brand behind Subaru, while Cadillac landed near the bottom, placing 21st out of 22 brands. If it's any consolation, the Escalade isn't quite the worst out there, with Jaguar's I-Pace beating it to the honor of having the worst resale value on the market.