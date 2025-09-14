Towing A Trailer Behind A Motorcycle? Here's How Fast You Can Safely Ride

For motorcycle riders who need to transport something from one location to another, doing so can be challenging. Knowing the limitations of your bike and the trailer itself could mean the difference between a safe trip and a possible catastrophe. But when it comes to how fast you can go, towing a trailer with a bike isn't governed by a universal speed limit. However, some states have restrictions in place for passenger vehicles pulling trailers, and your best bet is to stick to those limits.

For example, though some highways in California are set to 70 miles per hour, that number drops to 55 miles per hour if you're hauling a trailer. In contrast, Michigan's speed limit for any vehicle towing a trailer is 65 miles per hour. Other states may or may not have similar differences, so be aware of all posted signs as you're riding and adjust your speed accordingly.

Despite how fast you're going, it's important to remember that once you hook a trailer of any size to your motorcycle, you'll immediately need to change how you ride it. Allow yourself a bit more time when taking off and even slowing down, taking into account the extra weight you're pulling behind you. Maintain the middle position in your lane, and when you go to turn, swing wider than you usually do. Taking the proper precautions means not only protecting yourself, but also others around you as well.