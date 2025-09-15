Car Fire Extinguisher Location: Where Is The Best Place To Put It?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You may have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen or garage, but what about your car? A fire extinguisher could be the difference between minor damage or total loss in the case of an incident. It can also prove helpful should you come across an emergency at a gas station or someone's home, so long as you're not putting yourself in serious danger. Those who regularly go off-roading or use their vehicle in extreme sports can benefit from having a fire extinguisher among their gear.
There are several common causes of automobile fires, including fuel leaks, electrical malfunctions, and overheating engines. A plastic water bottle left in the sun can even set a car on fire. The trunk or cargo area may seem a logical place to put a fire extinguisher, but it's actually one of the worst. In the event of a fire, you'd have to run to the back of your car to retrieve it. In addition, it may be hard to find if you store other items in the trunk like blankets or child-care accessories.
Similarly, keeping it in the rear seat not only means having to reach back to get it, but an unsecured extinguisher ironically becomes a projectile hazard should you get in an accident. The best place to keep a fire extinguisher is somewhere stable and within easy reach of the driver. An ideal location to keep it is under the driver or passenger seat.
Yes, you can install a fire extinguisher without damaging your car
While cars that catch fire often make the news, you still may be debating if you really need a fire extinguisher. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, car fires accounted for about 16% of all reported fires between 2018 through 2022 with an alarming increase in civilian deaths accompanying those stats. On top of that, the shift to electric vehicles has presented new challenges in putting out fires. The best way to mitigate your risk is to carry an extinguisher.
Provided you select the type that best suits your car's needs and keep it properly secured, there's no danger in having an extinguisher in your vehicle even if you live in an extreme climate. Dry powder, or ABC, fire extinguishers, the same type commonly found in homes, are the best choice. They are rated for the different types of fires you may encounter while driving, including fuel and electrical fires.
If you don't want to go to the trouble of setting up a fire extinguisher, you could try keeping one in the glove compartment. However, most experts recommend a larger extinguisher. You can mount the extinguisher up front with no need for a drill. There are companies that sell specialized brackets which attach to seat rails and can easily be found on Amazon, such as the Bracketeer Car Fire Extinguisher Bracket. These accessories can be installed and used in a matter of minutes, keeping your extinguisher within easy reach.