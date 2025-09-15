Car Fire Extinguisher Location: Where Is The Best Place To Put It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen or garage, but what about your car? A fire extinguisher could be the difference between minor damage or total loss in the case of an incident. It can also prove helpful should you come across an emergency at a gas station or someone's home, so long as you're not putting yourself in serious danger. Those who regularly go off-roading or use their vehicle in extreme sports can benefit from having a fire extinguisher among their gear.

There are several common causes of automobile fires, including fuel leaks, electrical malfunctions, and overheating engines. A plastic water bottle left in the sun can even set a car on fire. The trunk or cargo area may seem a logical place to put a fire extinguisher, but it's actually one of the worst. In the event of a fire, you'd have to run to the back of your car to retrieve it. In addition, it may be hard to find if you store other items in the trunk like blankets or child-care accessories.

Similarly, keeping it in the rear seat not only means having to reach back to get it, but an unsecured extinguisher ironically becomes a projectile hazard should you get in an accident. The best place to keep a fire extinguisher is somewhere stable and within easy reach of the driver. An ideal location to keep it is under the driver or passenger seat.