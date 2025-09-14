5 Cheap Amazon Tools Compatible With Milwaukee Batteries
When you're buying power tools for personal or professional use, it's certainly not a bad idea to buy from reputable name brands. Buying tools from one of the major hardware names like Ryobi, Makita, or Milwaukee means you get a name to affix to the tool, someone you can go to for help if something goes wrong or systems you can buy into with future purchases. If there were a major downside to buying name-brand tools, though, it'd be the price tags. Milwaukee tools, for their positive reception, are generally pretty expensive, with even the simplest battery-powered power tools costing at least $100.
As with pretty much anything else in life, if you're on the hunt for bargains, your first stop will probably be Amazon. Unfortunately, Milwaukee doesn't sell its own products on Amazon, so even if you find listings there, they may be second-hand or even counterfeit. In addition to those mysterious listings, however, you can also find a small variety of third-party tools built to receive power from Milwaukee battery packs. You'll still need to get a proper Milwaukee battery, and using third-party products means no warranties, but if you're willing to take that risk, you could potentially save a bundle. These are some sub-$100, Milwaukee battery-compatible tools you can find on Amazon. For more information on how we selected these products, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
The LotaTools Cordless Car Polisher spins at 5500 RPM
A cordless power polisher is a great investment for car owners, as it'll help you to keep your ride clean and spotless while buffing out any unsightly stains or scratches. If you wanted a Milwaukee polisher, though, you'd have to shell out $329 for it, which feels a little excessive for what is admittedly a very specific tool. If you're hunting for bargains, try the LotaTools polisher, available on Amazon for $47.99.
This detailing polisher receives power from a Milwaukee M18 battery pack to deliver up to 5500 RPM of rotational action, though you can also adjust the output as necessary between six different speed settings. With a 6-inch orbital buffer, the pad covers a large surface area while eliminating unsightly swirls and smudges from the cleaning process. The tool is sold in a kit, which also includes pads of various materials, a pair of gloves, a wrench, a towel, and a carrying bag.
169 Amazon customers have given this tool a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, with multiple users commenting on its surprising power and ease of use. One user used it to compound and wax the entire surface of a 31-foot boat with no issues.
The 3D VO INN Paint Sprayer works for houses and furniture
Got some unsightly faded spots on the side of your house, or are you putting together some brand new furniture and need to ensure its coloration matches the rest of your living room? In either scenario, a paint sprayer would be the tool for the job. Unfortunately, Milwaukee doesn't even sell paint sprayers, with the closest products on offer being backpack tools like insecticide sprayers. If you want a painting tool that works with a Milwaukee battery, try the 3D VO INN Paint Sprayer, available on Amazon for $69.99.
With an M18 battery pack, this paint sprayer can deliver a color flow rate of 1000ml per minute, dispensed via its 1200ml paint container. Just pour your favorite pigment in, squeeze the trigger, and you're off to the races. The sprayer can handle liquids with a viscosity rating of up to 150 Din/s, so it can handle both thick paint and thin coatings. It also comes with four different swappable spray nozzles, as well as adjustable spray patterns, so you can easily deliver your desired surface area of paint.
103 Amazon customers have collectively given this paint sprayer a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Multiple users have complimented the tool's compact, lightweight frame and even spray pattern. One user notes it may not be ideal for heavy-duty jobs like painting the entire side of a house, but for smaller crafts like furniture, it's great.
The YAWV Cordless Inflator delivers 160 PSI, plus a flashlight
Everyone who owns and drives a car would do well to have an inflator on standby, either in their garage or their car's trunk. Having an inflator handy can make a big difference if you've got a flat on the road, or if you just need to top off the air and don't want to go all the way to a gas station. Milwaukee's portable inflator costs $199, but with the YAWV portable inflator on Amazon, we can knock that down to just $34.99.
Plug a Milwaukee M18 battery into this device, and the internal motor will deliver up to 35L of air per minute with maximum pressure levels of 160 PSI. With this pump, a fully flat tire can be pumped from 0 to 36 PSI in just four minutes. The inflation process is governed by the digital controls on top, so you can just set a PSI and let it pump until it's finished. As an added perk, this tool is equipped with a dual-mode LED and SOS light, perfect for your car's emergency kit.
579 Amazon users have given the YAWV Cordless Inflator a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, citing its efficacy in inflating not just tires, but other inflatables like sporting equipment. The only real complaints are that it has no built-in storage for accessories, and the lights could be a little brighter.
The DIYtoolifz Cordless Oscillating Tool comes with blades and pads
A multi-functional oscillating tool is an excellent addition to any toolbox. With swappable blades and accessories, it can be used for cutting, prying, sanding, and more. A Milwaukee oscillating multi-tool would run you $249 all on its own, with no included blades or pads. If you want a complete multi-tool package, the DIYtoolifz Cordless Oscillating Tool on Amazon comes with a full set of accessories for just $57.99.
With a little help from a Milwaukee M18 battery, this tool can oscillate at speeds ranging from 8500 to 21000 OPM via its six-speed switch. Much like Milwaukee's own multi-tool, this multi-tool comes with a tool-free blade-swapping mechanism on the front, allowing you to simply flip a lever to swap the blade or pad you're using and quickly get back to work. In addition to its included blades and sanding pads, this multi-tool also comes with a detachable two-position side handle for extra stability.
Amazon shoppers quite like this multi-tool, with 1,200 of them giving it a cumulative 4.2 out of 5-star rating. Users like the speed and strength of the tool's brushless motor, though one user noted that the included blades are of a slightly cheaper quality than they would've liked, requiring a separate purchase of name-brand blades.
The Cerycose Reciprocating Saw comes with multiple material blades
Whether you're pruning backyard branches or cutting through PVC pipe, a reciprocating saw is a compact, efficient means of handling both and more. One of Milwaukee's HACKZALL reciprocating saws would run you $199 with no included blades, but if you've already got an M18 battery, consider plugging it into the Cerycose Reciprocating Saw, available on Amazon for $46.99.
With its brushless motor and a hearty 7/8 inch stroke length, this reciprocating saw delivers up to 3,000 strokes per minute, regulated via its variable 3-grade speed trigger. For those working in dimmer conditions, the front of the tool has an LED light to help illuminate your cuts. This reciprocating saw comes bundled with four swappable blades, which you can use to cut through wood, PVC, and even metal. Swapping blades requires no tools or extensive tinkering; just stick it in and lock it on, and you're ready for action.
This reciprocating saw has earned a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, courtesy of 468 Amazon users. Users say it cuts well with reliable strength, though there are some complaints about the quality of the included saw blades.
They're unofficial, but customers still give them a thumbs up
When you're purchasing unofficial, third-party tools to use with your official Milwaukee batteries, it's smart to play things a little closer to the vest. You shouldn't just grab any random product that meets your needs, as you'll never know what you're actually getting until it's in your hands.
To find ideal third-party tools for this list, we checked Amazon's listings for sub-$100, non-Milwaukee tools compatible with Milwaukee batteries that have a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars to signify sufficient quality. Additionally, we also focused on tools with at least 100 user reviews to ensure those scores are properly weighted.