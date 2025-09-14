5 Cheap Amazon Tools Compatible With Milwaukee Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're buying power tools for personal or professional use, it's certainly not a bad idea to buy from reputable name brands. Buying tools from one of the major hardware names like Ryobi, Makita, or Milwaukee means you get a name to affix to the tool, someone you can go to for help if something goes wrong or systems you can buy into with future purchases. If there were a major downside to buying name-brand tools, though, it'd be the price tags. Milwaukee tools, for their positive reception, are generally pretty expensive, with even the simplest battery-powered power tools costing at least $100.

As with pretty much anything else in life, if you're on the hunt for bargains, your first stop will probably be Amazon. Unfortunately, Milwaukee doesn't sell its own products on Amazon, so even if you find listings there, they may be second-hand or even counterfeit. In addition to those mysterious listings, however, you can also find a small variety of third-party tools built to receive power from Milwaukee battery packs. You'll still need to get a proper Milwaukee battery, and using third-party products means no warranties, but if you're willing to take that risk, you could potentially save a bundle. These are some sub-$100, Milwaukee battery-compatible tools you can find on Amazon. For more information on how we selected these products, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.