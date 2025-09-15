13 Of The Best Veto Pro Pac Tool Bags (According To Users), Ranked By Price
For DIY enthusiasts and tool-centric professionals, researching the best hand tool brands often takes precedence, but finding a high-quality, durable tool bag to house and organize all those top-tier hand tools is just as important. If you buy the first basic tool bag you see, there's a good chance it won't have many pockets or clip-on areas to make your tools easy to access. Trying to find the specific tool you need in a giant jumble at the bottom of a tool bag is an annoying experience at best and extremely frustrating and time-consuming at worst.
Companies like Veto Pro Pac create tool bags that prioritize organization and are designed to last years, whether you're simply using it around your home occasionally for as-needed repairs or carting it between different jobsites as an electrician, an A/V technician, a plumber, or anything else. Tool bags from Veto Pro Pac promise comfortable, ergonomic handles, vertically tiered pockets, a waterproof base, durable construction with marine-grade rivets and snaps, and D-rings throughout for external storage. This top-notch durability is why Veto Pro Pac is a favorite brand among Redditors when it comes to tool bags and pouches.
Tech-XL Wheeler - $489.99
The Tech-XL Wheeler is one of the best rolling tool bags you can find online, though priced at $490, it will set you back quite a bit of money. This is the rolling version of Veto Pro Pac's highly-rated, award-winning Tech-XL tool bag designed for service technicians. Compared to the traditional bag, the Tech-XL Wheeler also offers extra volume capacity inside and the company's V-Swap system, which lets you swap out the included Meter panel with a Laptop or Bulk Storage panel, sold separately.
The Tech-XL Wheeler measures 19 x 20 x 12.5 inches, weighs 18 pounds when it's empty, and can support a max payload of 100 pounds. Between the interior and exterior, there are 85 tool pockets with a variety of sizes. Past pockets, the bag features a removable tool pocket panel system, an 8-inch electrical tape strap, and metal YKK locking zippers.
Customers rave about the Tech-XL Wheeler's ample internal storage space and how thoughtfully constructed it is. One customer writes, "The workmanship in these bags is impressive and is very apparent," and even reports receiving multiple compliments on their bag from most who spot it. The Tech-XL Wheeler has also amassed quite a few happy customers on Amazon, with a 4.6-star average rating.
Tech Pac Blackout Backpack - $339.99
The Tech Pac Blackout backpack is equipped with Veto Pro Pac's proprietary V-Swap system, which involves removable, exchangeable panels that fit different needs. By default, it comes with a Tool panel and a Meter panel, but you can also purchase additional panels, such as Laptop, Bulk Storage, Modular, Utility, and Folio Panels, separately. Alternatively, you can opt for the Tech Pac Blackout's Build-Out version to customize your bag completely, including the two V-Swap panels it starts off with.
The Blackout backpack has pretty compact dimensions of 19.5 x 13 x 10 inches, weighs 12.3 pounds when it's empty, and boasts a max payload of 50 pounds distributed among 46 pockets. One happy customer says the Tech Pac Blackout is the best tool bag they've used so far as an HVAC installer, praising how it's "built to withstand tough conditions" and offers thoughtful storage organization, and ultimately says that, at $340, "It's a bit of an investment, but it's definitely worth every penny ..."
If you like the look of Veto Pro Pac's Blackout tool backpack, but you already have multiple Packout containers from Milwaukee you want to use, you're in luck. We've covered exactly how you can make this Veto Pro Pac bag compatible with Milwaukee's Packout thanks to a set of third-party feet.
Tech Pac Backpack Tool Bag - $299.99
The basic Tech Pac Backpack is one of the most-reviewed options on Veto Pro Pac's website. Multiple customers gush over how reliable, durable, and well-constructed the bag is, with one customer reporting the bag has "been invaluable" because "It fits all my tools, it's comfortable, and is by far the highest quality tool bag I've ever owned." On Amazon, this Tech Pac Backpack is mixed in with a few other Veto Pro Pac backpacks, but it's ultimately contributed to an impressive 4.8-star average with over 2,500 total reviews.
This $300 tool backpack offers 46 total pockets between the interior and exterior, two storage bays, nine total D-rings for hanging tools on the bag's exterior, a protective pocket for a tablet or a laptop, and ergonomic back padding for comfort. It measures 19.5 x 13 x 10 inches, weighs 10 pounds when empty, and supports a maximum payload of 50 pounds. If you're torn between the Veto Pro Pac tool backpack and the Milwaukee Packout, we've got you covered with an in-depth comparison of the competitors.
MB5B Tool Bag - $284.99
The Veto Pro Pac MB5B is a great option for professionals in need of a large, customizable bag with easy front access. It starts at $285 and comes with a set of removable backpack straps, a padded tablet computer pocket in back, V-Swap compatible large side pocket inserts, a V-Swap Rear Tool panel, and a V-Swap Front Tool panel. By default, it has 21 exterior tool pockets.
There are multiple accessories you can purchase separately to personalize the MB5B, including a sling strap or padded shoulder strap, an MFT accessory box, a V-Swap Front Padded panel, a V-Swap Rear Padded panel, PB2-8 MAG parts bags, and a V-Swap Rear Bulk Storage panel.
Veto Pro Pac's MB5B tool bag weighs just 9 pounds when empty, measures 15 x 15 x 8 inches, and has a max payload support of up to 45 pounds. Based on multiple customer reviews and a Reddit post, this bag is a favorite of HVAC technicians because it's lightweight, offers plenty of storage space, and has handy side pockets for a meter or other frequently needed tools. Plus, with nearly 90 reviews, the MB5B has earned a 4.7-star average on Amazon.
Tech Pac MC Backpack Tool Bag - $274.99
The $275 Tech Pac MC tool backpack is a super lightweight choice that doesn't skimp on internal organization or overall storage space. Its 8-pound empty weight and dimensions of 17 x 12 x 9 inches make it ideal for anyone who needs a comfortable, hands-free way to transport a few essential tools that aren't too heavy. This bag supports a max payload of 35 pounds, so opt for a different Veto Pro Pac bag if you have multiple hefty tools.
Altogether, the Tech Pac MC backpack features 39 interior and exterior pockets to keep your tools in order, along with meter pockets, two storage bays, an 8-inch electrical tape strap, and a few D-rings to hang tools on. The bag also comes with a quick-release metal hasp latch that makes it easy to access the bag's rear storage bay.
Many customers initially hesitated to purchase the Tech Pac MC due to its high price, but ultimately found it worth the investment. One customer reports having four Veto Pro Pac bags now, despite initially holding off on buying their first bag due to the price, and another says no other tool bag is as "well thought out in ergonomics and design like the Tech Pac MC." Along with a few other colorways on Amazon, the Tech Pac MC has amassed a 4.7-star average with over 400 reviews.
TP-XXL Blackout - $259.99
The TP-XXL Blackout is a simple $260 tool bag with a front flap and pretty compact dimensions of 15 x 15 x 8 inches. Without anything inside, the TP-XXL Blackout weighs just 7 pounds, but its max payload support is up to 30 pounds worth of hand tools and other gear.
By default, there are 47 total pockets available, with multiple sizes on both the interior and exterior to accommodate various tools. There are padded, side-mounted pockets that are ideal for stashing meters, a rear pocket perfectly sized for a tablet, a V-Swap Front Tool panel, a V-Swap Rear Tool panel, and V-Swap 2-Bit and 4-Bit Pocket panels. If you don't find either of the included V-Swap panels helpful, you can choose to buy a different panel separately, including the V-Swap Front Bulk Storage panel, the V-Swap Rear Bulk Storage panel, or the V-Swap Large Side Pocket inserts.
The TP-XXL has a proud 4.8-star average with over 700 reviews on Amazon. Multiple customers on both Amazon and Veto Pro Pac's website appreciate the bag's spaciousness, though one notes it can be easy to overfill unintentionally. However, they ultimately love the bag for its reliable construction. One happy customer writes, "This bag is tough. I've dropped it, knocked over, set it in the snow and had it in the rain. It's still like new."
Tech-LC Large Tool Bag - $239.99
The Tech-LC Large tool bag is designed with HVAC technicians in mind, able to accommodate plenty of gear from the best hand tool brands in its 53 vertical tool pockets, six flat zippered pockets, two neoprene pockets, nine D-rings, an exterior electrical tape loop, and a stainless steel tape clip.
All those pockets are neatly packed into total dimensions of 13.5 x 15 x 9.5 inches. The bag weighs only 7.5 pounds when it's empty, and it can support a max payload of 35 pounds. Despite its plethora of well-organized pockets, this is a relatively affordable Veto Pro Pac tool bag at just $240.
This tool bag's durability and high-quality construction are a favorite feature for many customers, with one person going so far as to say, "I'll never buy another bag. This one is perfect." For even more evidence of customer satisfaction, we turn to Amazon, where the Tech-LC Large tool bag has amassed over 450 reviews and maintained a 4.8-star average.
Tech OT-MC Open Tool Bag - $219.99
For those who need constant access to all of their tools, an open tool tote bag like the Tech OT-MC is a fantastic pick. For $220, this tool bag offers 28 interior and exterior vertical pockets and an internal plastic box, which comes with another insert box that you can move around to suit your tool storage needs.
The included insert box comes with a non-magnetic lid, but you can purchase another insert box with a magnetic lid for $25 if you want a helpful place to store screws and other metal bits while working. You can also spend $10 on an extra Tech-OT insert box partition to add even more organization to the tote.
Without the handle, the Tech OT-MC measures 12 x 13 x 10.5 inches. When it's empty, this tool bag is quite lightweight at 5.8 pounds, and can support a max payload of 30 pounds. Customers rave about how easy their tools are to access with this bag, despite its compact dimensions, with one going as far as to call the Tech OT-MC "the industry standard for tool totes." Amazon customers praise the same features, and with about 750 reviews at the time of writing, the Tech OT-MC has a 4.8-star average.
Tech-MCT Medium Tall Tool Bag - $199.99
If you don't need a full-size tool backpack, but you still have quite a few tools to cart around between jobsites, the $200 Tech-MCT Medium tool bag might be the perfect size for you. It measures 14 x 12 x 8.5 inches, only weighs 5 pounds empty, and supports up to 30 pounds worth of tools packed inside.
To help keep your tools organized, there are 44 vertical pockets between the bag's interior and exterior, one storage bay for hand tools, a second storage bay big enough to fit a meter and a compact cordless drill, a memory stick pocket, and a quick-access pocket on the outside for drill bits and other small pieces.
With its base and body fabric made to be weatherproof, it's no surprise that this bag's durability is a favorite feature for multiple customers. One HVAC technician deems the Tech-MCT "the best bag [they've] ever used," and another calls it a "must have for mechanics" who need to carry around multiple tools regularly. The Tech-MCT is also available on Amazon, where over 2,300 reviews have awarded the tool bag a 4.8-star average.
TP-XL Tool Pouch - $179.99
For service technicians who need a tool pouch that can carry a medium amount of tools and a tablet, check out the TP-XL tool pouch. Priced at $180, you get a lot of bang for your buck with this tool pouch, including 32 total pockets between the bag's interior and exterior, a tough tablet pocket in back that measures 10 x 9 inches, and a dedicated meter pocket.
The entire bag has dimensions of 13.5 x 11 x 7 inches, though with the handle included, the height jumps from 13.5 to 21 inches. When it's empty, the TP-XL weighs a mere 4 pounds, and it can support a max payload of 25 pounds. It opens on one side, with a simple zipper and a flap you can fold backwards to leave the bag open while working.
The TP-XL tool pouch has maintained an impressive 4.8-star average on Amazon, despite nearly 1,200 total reviews at the time of writing. An HVAC service technician who left a review for the TP-XL tool bag on Veto's website jokes that their "only regret was [they didn't] buy it sooner." A few customers have noted that there's just enough room for the tools you need.
TP-LC Tool Pouch - $144.99
Veto Pro Pac's TP-LC tool pouch can hold quite a bit despite its small size and relatively affordable price of $145. With dimensions of 12.5 x 11 x 7 inches, a one-sided flap opening, and an oversized handle, it's easy to carry around essential tools with minimal effort. The TP-LC weighs 3.5 pounds when empty and supports a maximum payload of 20 pounds, so even when fully packed, it remains relatively light.
To keep all your tools organized, there are two metal tape clip holders, 20 internal pockets, and 14 external pockets, one of which is covered with tarpaulin to protect against inclement weather conditions. There's even a protective pocket for tablets inside that measures 8 x 6 inches.
The TP-LC tool pouch is a popular choice among electricians, especially with the rear tarpaulin-covered pocket to protect sensitive items. Multiple homeowners have also found it to be a fantastic investment, with one customer noting how the "bag is small enough to be easily carried but holds almost every tool that I have ever used around the house." Customers are happy on Amazon as well, where the TP-LC tool pouch has a 4.8-star average with almost 500 reviews.
TP4B Tool Pouch - $84.99
Veto Pro Pac's TP4B tool pouch is a fantastic companion bag. Multiple happy customers on Veto's website report using it as a secondary pouch to their main tool bag, keeping just the essentials stashed in the TP4B, and the rest of their tools in a larger Veto bag. One customer reports keeping their primary tools in Veto's Tech OT-MC and leaving this TP4B bag in their vehicle cabin to take on most jobs, noting that you can "fit a lot more than you think into this bag." This is also one of the most-reviewed Veto Pro Pac bags on Amazon, with over 1,350 reviews at the time of writing and a 4.8-star average score.
This $85 tool pouch features a plastic base for stability, two small D-rings, a detachable rubber handle, and 20 vertical tool pockets distributed between the bag's interior and exterior, including two long side pockets for taller tools. The TP4B doesn't come with a shoulder strap, but many customers have attached one for easier carrying. The bag weighs 2 pounds by itself, can support a max payload of 10 pounds, and measures a mere 11.5 x 8.5 x 5 inches.
MB2 Tall Tool Pouch - $74.99
Veto Pro Pac's MB2 tall tool pouch is one of the brand's more affordable options at $75, as it's much smaller and only able to fit a few essentials. However, it promises the same longevity as Veto's larger backpacks and tool bags. If you already have a larger tool bag from Veto or another brand, the MB2 can be a helpful companion pouch that stores simpler tools you end up needing for most job sites. According to one customer, the bag holds "just enough of what I need to diagnose 99% of my service calls without having to go back to the truck." This small bag is also quite a popular pick on Amazon, with over 1,600 reviews and a 4.8-star average rating.
The MB2 tool pouch measures 13 x 8 x 3.5 inches, weighs only 2 pounds when it's empty, and can hold up to 15 pounds worth of tools. To organize your important tools, there are eight vertical interior pockets, two vertical exterior pockets, and two meter pockets. One customer says they can easily fit their meter, multiple screwdrivers, wire strippers, wire cutters, and a few wrenches.
Methodology
To find out which Veto Pro Pac tool bags are considered the best by users, we looked through Reddit posts, other forum posts, and official reviews on the Veto Pro Pac website to see exactly what customers thought about each bag, including both positives and negatives in our selection process. Ideally, we sourced bags with at least 20 reviews. However, if a bag had fewer total reviews or fewer well-written, comprehensive customer reviews, we didn't dismiss it.
We tried to include a variety of tool bags and pouches to fit the needs of multiple professions, homeowners, and tool enthusiasts simply looking for an innovative way to stash their favorite hand tools. After selecting a good range of Veto Pro Pac tool backpacks, bags, and pouches, we ranked them by price, from most expensive to least expensive. If you're looking to compare Veto Pro Pac's high-quality tool bags with more affordable alternatives, consider the various Milwaukee tool bag options available now.