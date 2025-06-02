Milwaukee Packout Vs. Veto Pro Pac: How Do These Tool Backpacks Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One day, you're browsing Home Depot for your first big boy tool kit, but in the next, you're organizing your garage and wondering how you ended up owning five screwdrivers from different brands. Plus, when you work with tools professionally, it's pretty common to have sets that cater to specific repairs. For people who like to bring their whole garage to every job, we've discussed into the difference between more expansive storage systems like the Milwaukee Packout and DeWalt ToughSystem before.

However, the reality is that most people don't really need it, especially if the project you're planning to work on requires lightweight or small hand tools. In some cases, you might also want an option to simply swing them on your shoulder and head off to ride a train or bus to your next work site. In this case, it makes more sense to use something like a backpack instead, which you can easily take on public transport.

These days, there are tons of backpack options designed to carry heavy loads, and if you follow our tips for making them easier to carry, they can be a perfect companion to various jobs. So, if you're looking for a more compact way to transport your tools from one work site to another, there are two brands that might have popped up on your feed: Milwaukee and Veto Pro Pac. Here are some of their backpack options, how they're different, and what to consider when choosing the right one for you.

