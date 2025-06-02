Milwaukee Packout Vs. Veto Pro Pac: How Do These Tool Backpacks Compare?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One day, you're browsing Home Depot for your first big boy tool kit, but in the next, you're organizing your garage and wondering how you ended up owning five screwdrivers from different brands. Plus, when you work with tools professionally, it's pretty common to have sets that cater to specific repairs. For people who like to bring their whole garage to every job, we've discussed into the difference between more expansive storage systems like the Milwaukee Packout and DeWalt ToughSystem before.
However, the reality is that most people don't really need it, especially if the project you're planning to work on requires lightweight or small hand tools. In some cases, you might also want an option to simply swing them on your shoulder and head off to ride a train or bus to your next work site. In this case, it makes more sense to use something like a backpack instead, which you can easily take on public transport.
These days, there are tons of backpack options designed to carry heavy loads, and if you follow our tips for making them easier to carry, they can be a perfect companion to various jobs. So, if you're looking for a more compact way to transport your tools from one work site to another, there are two brands that might have popped up on your feed: Milwaukee and Veto Pro Pac. Here are some of their backpack options, how they're different, and what to consider when choosing the right one for you.
How are the Milwaukee Packout Vs. Veto Pro Pac Different?
Among the add-ons to the Packout storage system, Milwaukee offers two backpacks: the Packout Backpack and Packout Structure Backpack. Both options share features like red and black color way, reinforced side walls, tear-resistant material, and more than 40 pockets each. When it comes to capacity, the Packout Structured Backpack can even carry up to 50 lbs of everything you need. In terms of price, the Pocket Backpack is significantly cheaper at $129.97 from Acme Tools or MaxTool. On the other hand, the Packout Structured Backpack retails for more than double the price at $319.97 on Acme Tools or $483 on Tool Up.
Depending on what you need for your workflow, Veto Pro Pac offers several storage panel options alongside its BlackOut/Built-Out backpack. Because Veto Pro Pac requires two panels upon purchase, the actual price is actually much higher than the $200.05 tag. In fact, Veto Pro Pac mentions that the cheapest possible combination of panels with the backpack will set you back around $270, which falls in the middle between the three options.
Prices for the swappable panels range from $34.99 to $99.99 with layouts designed for everything from tools, laptops, to bulk storage. While cheaper than the Milwaukee Packout Structured Backpack, it does share the same maximum payload and is available in a classic black color. But, sticker price aside, what do people actually think about them, and how do you know which one is for you?
How to know what tool backpack is right for you
Between the two options, the Veto Pro Pac has generally higher reviews. On its website, all 19 reviews of this backpack have given it a stellar 5-star rating. However, it's important to note that not all of them are verified owners. Due to the diversity of its panel offerings that you can swap in and out, it's perfect for someone who needs to change gears frequently between projects and may want a quick way to swap out different tool sets.
When it comes to the Milwaukee Packout Bags, their primary advantage is that they can be slotted neatly into your Milwaukee Packout System. If you don't own this storage system already, odds are that you won't really get the full benefit. In part, this is due to the fact that the backpacks on their own leave much to be desired. Previously, we've talked about how both Milwaukee Packout backpacks fall short in terms of durability, especially when it comes to its zippers.
On the Milwaukee official website, the Packout Backpack scores an abysmal average of 2.6 stars from over a hundred people. Although, the Packout Structured Backpack has an average rating of 4.3 stars from six reviewers, which isn't a lot, but it shows promise. That said, another Milwaukee option that also has generally more positive feedback from buyers is the Ultimate Jobsite Backpack, which has an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 45 Amazon users.