How To Remove Your Payment Details From Facebook (And Why You May Want To)

If you've been on Facebook long enough, chances are you've handed over your credit card details at some point, maybe without even realizing it. Sometimes it's obvious: Maybe you bought an item through Marketplace, ran an ad for your side hustle, or supported a fundraising campaign. Other times, it's sneakier. You may have clicked "Save card for later" after an in-app purchase, or Facebook automatically stored a payment method you used once and promptly forgot about.

But keeping your card on file with Facebook isn't always the best idea. There are the obvious security concerns, especially given that parent company Meta's history with data protection isn't exactly spotless. But there are also smaller headaches, such as ad charges piling up if you accidentally leave a campaign running, or surprise purchases from other people who have (or gain) access to your account.

Thankfully, no matter how your financial info ended up on Facebook, you can remove it from the platform. The exact steps will vary slightly depending on your device and whether the card was tied to ads or a one-off transaction. Either way, it's still just a few clicks. Here's how.