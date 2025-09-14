Yamaha R1 Vs. R6: Which Is Better? A Look At Each Bike's Pros & Cons

Two of the most iconic Yamaha sports bikes of all time are the R1 and R6. Even beyond the confines of Yamaha's offerings, they're sports bike legends with all sorts of speed and sporty characteristics to brag about over their respective generations. The R1 has a racing history that goes back over 25 years, while the R6 was around for almost the same amount of time, remaining one of the most desirable motorcycles in its class until it was discontinued in 2020.

Both bikes are powered by high-revving four-cylinder engines, have similar styling, and are both thrilling to ride, but which one should you choose if you're looking to buy a supersport Yamaha? I've been shopping for a sports bike lately, so that exact question has come up. I'm no stranger to fast sports bikes, having ridden motorcycles for years now, so these two icons are high on my shopping list. I've been diving deep into the performance, pricing, and availability of each to see if either bike is a proper fit to replace some of the motorcycles I have in the garage. But which one is better, the R1 or the R6?

Which one of these bikes is right for you will depend on how much you're willing to pay and how much performance you're looking for. You'll also need to decide whether you want to buy a bike new or used. The R1 is still available from Yamaha dealerships, but the R6 isn't, so you'll have to get one second-hand.