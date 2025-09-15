Yes, iPads Have Flashlights (But Only These Models)

Some might argue that Apple's iPad tablet is no longer the game-changing device it was perceived to be. Even still, now several generations and multiple models into its existence, the iPad remains one of the best reviewed tablets on the market, not to mention a staple in the homes and offices of users the world over.

Despite the market dominance, Apple has continued to develop and innovate with the popular tablet. In fact, the 11th Generation 2025 model even earned Editor's Choice honors from our own SlashGear reviewer. Despite such honors, some might be surprised to learn there are iPads that lack functionality that would seem to be standard for any Apple-branded mobile device. Primarily, we should point out that many iPads now being used in the technological wilds are not equipped with the built-in flashlight feature found on most of the brand's smartphones.

There are, of course, many iPad models that do have a flashlight built in. But that list includes only the devices equipped with Apple's True Tone Flash, a camera flash-related technology that is designed to provide more natural-looking light to photos and scans. Per Apple, that feature is only present on the iPad Pro 13" M4, 3rd generation or later Pro 12.9" builds, the Pro 11" in Generations 1-4, the 11" Pro M4, and the 6th Gen Mini, along with the Mini A17 Pro.