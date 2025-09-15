DeWalt 20V Max 5-Tool Combo Kit: What's Included And How Much Do You Save?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Any DIYer or worksite pro would be quick to tell you that having the right power tools for the job can make or break even smaller improvement projects. They'd likely also tell you that assembling a good set of power tools can cost you a fair amount of time and money. There are, however, methods for those in need to assemble a collection on the fly, as many of the major power tool manufacturers now offer combo kits that package several must-have devices together.

That list does indeed include DeWalt Tools, an iconic American brand that is known for making devices that are as powerful as they are durable. This combination that will no doubt help you tackle any number of projects around the house or on the job. Among the brand's list of combination kits, you'll find a 5-tool set that assembles several of the brand's celebrated 20V Max tools in one convenient package.

Among the tools put together for the DeWalt 20V Max 5-Tool Combo Kit are one 1/2-inch Hammer Drill, one Reciprocating Saw, one 1/4-inch Impact driver, one 6 1/2-inch Circular Saw, and one handy Work Light, most of which are Made in America with materials sourced from other parts of the world. To sweeten the pot, the DeWalt set also includes a pair of rechargeable 3Ah 20V Lithium-ion batteries, one 20V charging station, and even a heavy-duty bag big enough to hold all that gear when you're moving from job to job.