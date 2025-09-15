DeWalt 20V Max 5-Tool Combo Kit: What's Included And How Much Do You Save?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Any DIYer or worksite pro would be quick to tell you that having the right power tools for the job can make or break even smaller improvement projects. They'd likely also tell you that assembling a good set of power tools can cost you a fair amount of time and money. There are, however, methods for those in need to assemble a collection on the fly, as many of the major power tool manufacturers now offer combo kits that package several must-have devices together.
That list does indeed include DeWalt Tools, an iconic American brand that is known for making devices that are as powerful as they are durable. This combination that will no doubt help you tackle any number of projects around the house or on the job. Among the brand's list of combination kits, you'll find a 5-tool set that assembles several of the brand's celebrated 20V Max tools in one convenient package.
Among the tools put together for the DeWalt 20V Max 5-Tool Combo Kit are one 1/2-inch Hammer Drill, one Reciprocating Saw, one 1/4-inch Impact driver, one 6 1/2-inch Circular Saw, and one handy Work Light, most of which are Made in America with materials sourced from other parts of the world. To sweeten the pot, the DeWalt set also includes a pair of rechargeable 3Ah 20V Lithium-ion batteries, one 20V charging station, and even a heavy-duty bag big enough to hold all that gear when you're moving from job to job.
What do those DeWalt tools cost individually?
For the record, the 20V combo set from DeWalt – a brand that is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker — doesn't come cheap, with retailers like Lowe's selling them for $599.00, which is the same price you'll find if you buy it through DeWalt's Amazon storefront. If you're looking to go all in on an assemblage like you'll find in this kit, you might be wondering if it's more cost-effective to put it together piece-meal or just pony-up the $600 for the already assembled kit.
You can easily verify that by price-checking each piece through any number of online outlets. For this article, we'll source the bulk of those prices from the brand's Amazon store, which currently has all the 20V tools included in stock. At present, the Amazon store is selling the 1/2-inch Hammer Drill for $117.77 and the 20V Reciprocating Saw is listed at $129. Meanwhile, the 1/4-inch Impact Driver is now posted for $94.99, with the 6 1/2-inch Circular Saw selling for $129 and the LED Work Light listed at $84.
For those keeping track, that brings the pre-tax tally to $554.76. Once you add a pair of 3Ah 20V Max batteries to the cart at $72 each, the total jumps to $698.76, and adding a Lithium-ion charger to the mix runs it to $725.75. It's not entirely clear which bag is included with the kit, but we did find an 18-inch Heavy Duty carrier that looks to fit the bill, listed for $38.98. If you add that cost in, you're at $764.73, which is $165.73 more than the price of the pre-assembled kit.