What Is AT&T's Smart Home Manager Used For And Do You Need It?

Smart Home Manager is a free app for AT&T internet customers to have more control over their Wi-Fi networks. The app gives customers a convenient way to view, manage, and customize nearly every aspect of their home internet service. It's available on both iOS and Android devices and accessible for anyone with a compatible AT&T Wi-Fi gateway.

In essence, AT&T's Smart Home Manager centralizes all your main network features — including many of the ones that would normally require a call to technical support in order to tweak or adjust. Through the app, account holders can check (or change) their Wi-Fi name and password, see all devices currently connected to their Wi-Fi, and even block unknown devices from the network.

Beyond these basic settings, Smart Home Manager also gives customers tools to optimize their network's performance. This includes running speed tests, checking signal strength in different rooms, and pointing out any dead zones where one of AT&T's All-Fi extenders could come in handy. If you're an AT&T subscriber (they are one of the major internet service providers in the U.S., after all), you'll probably need one of the app's features at least once or twice.