Ryobi 40V Vs. 18V Weed Eater: How Do These String Trimmers Compare?
Managing lawns require a mix of different tools, which include hand and power tools that can address everything from tall grass to weeds. But if you have a lot of tight spots that need some extra attention, you might want to invest in a weed eater. Otherwise referred to as "string trimmers", they can do the final touches of your lawn maintenance, such as reaching around things like posts or walls, garden beds, and driveways. Among major grass trimmer brands, we've praised Ryobi before for the sheer diversity of its portfolio. As of writing, some of Ryobi's most popular string trimmer options run on its 18V and 40V battery systems.
On its website, Ryobi offers three 18V ONE+ string trimmer models with prices that range from $69.97 to $119, wherein not a single option is rated less than 4.5 stars. And for something that is both highly-rated and popular, the 18V ONE+ 13-inch String Trimmer/Edger might fit your needs.
Weighing just 6 lbs with a 72-minute runtime, Ryobi says that it's made for the needs of medium-sized yards. Apart from a cutting swath range of 11 to 13 inches, it also functions as an edger. Priced at $119, the 13-inch model boasts an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 3,700+ users. But take note, you'll need to buy the 18V ONE+ battery and charger separately. Although a lot of people highlighted its balance of compactness, many users also shared line feeding concerns, overheating, and the blade coming off.
How does the 40V Ryobi String Trimmer compare?
Similarly, customers have been impressed with Ryobi's different 40V String Trimmer options. Despite this, several Ryobi string trimmers have already been officially discontinued, including positively-reviewed older models. As of writing, Ryobi lists three 40V String Trimmer models: 12-inch,15-inch Attachment Capable String Trimmer, Brushless Brush Cutter / String Trimmer, and 40V HP Brushless 16-inch Attachment Capable String Trimmer, which are all rated above 4 stars. Collectively, prices for the Ryobi 40V models range between $99 to $389, which make them generally more expensive than the 18V models with just one exception.
However, one of its most popular offers is the Whisper-series 40V HP Brushless 17-inch String Trimmer, which boasts an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 230 mostly satisfied customers. In fact, over 95% of buyers have even given it at least a 4-star rating. Although it does have a slightly shorter maximum run-time than the 18V 13-inch String Trimmer/Edger at 67 minutes, it is part of the brand's Whisper Series so it's ideal for people looking for quiet alternatives. Not to mention, the extra 4 inches of cutting swath makes it better for tougher lawn environments. Despite Ryobi claiming that it can overpower even 30 cc gas trimmers, it's designed to run with significantly less noise in mind. If you already own the 40V battery system, the tool itself retails for just under $250. So, you'll have to consider if the added features make it worth being twice the price.