Ryobi 40V Vs. 18V Weed Eater: How Do These String Trimmers Compare?

Managing lawns require a mix of different tools, which include hand and power tools that can address everything from tall grass to weeds. But if you have a lot of tight spots that need some extra attention, you might want to invest in a weed eater. Otherwise referred to as "string trimmers", they can do the final touches of your lawn maintenance, such as reaching around things like posts or walls, garden beds, and driveways. Among major grass trimmer brands, we've praised Ryobi before for the sheer diversity of its portfolio. As of writing, some of Ryobi's most popular string trimmer options run on its 18V and 40V battery systems.

On its website, Ryobi offers three 18V ONE+ string trimmer models with prices that range from $69.97 to $119, wherein not a single option is rated less than 4.5 stars. And for something that is both highly-rated and popular, the 18V ONE+ 13-inch String Trimmer/Edger might fit your needs.

Weighing just 6 lbs with a 72-minute runtime, Ryobi says that it's made for the needs of medium-sized yards. Apart from a cutting swath range of 11 to 13 inches, it also functions as an edger. Priced at $119, the 13-inch model boasts an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 3,700+ users. But take note, you'll need to buy the 18V ONE+ battery and charger separately. Although a lot of people highlighted its balance of compactness, many users also shared line feeding concerns, overheating, and the blade coming off.