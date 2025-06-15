Is The Ryobi 40V Weed Eater Any Good? Here's What Users Say

One of the best things about spring and summer is watching your garden grow and your grass become greener as it shakes off the winter. Unfortunately, weeds grow just as fast, which is why it's essential you're equipped with a solid Weed Eater. Ryobi sells multiple different string trimmers that are part of its 40V line of powerful cordless tools and lawn equipment. That includes 12-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch models, though Ryobi's Weed Eaters don't just differ in size.

Some use high-performance brushless motors, and others are included in Ryobi's Whisper Series, which focuses on reducing noise. Some are part of Ryobi's Expand-It attachment system, which uses interchangeable power heads with the same motor and control mechanism for a more efficient lawn equipment setup. While these minor differences may offer a few pros and cons of their own, for the most part, you'll get the same experience with any of Ryobi's 40V string trimmers. They're designed and manufactured by the same company and all rely on the same power system, which uses hefty lithium-ion 40-volt batteries to power more than 85 different Ryobi products.

Ryobi's 40V equipment is generally more expensive than less-powerful tools such as those found in its 18V line, so you'll want to make sure you're getting a quality product before investing your money. One way to evaluate a power tool is by seeing how users who've already purchased and operated it feel about it. Here's what users have to say about the Ryobi 40V string trimmer.

