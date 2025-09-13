How Often Does The Doomsday Plane Fly, And Is One Always In The Air?

The news these days often feels bleak, with headlines often featuring words like "crisis" and "catastrophe." There's even the infamous doomsday clock, which is designed as a sort of alarm to let us know how close we are to destroying our world. Unfortunately, some do have to plan for the worst, and the "Doomsday" plane is an important piece of that puzzle for the United States government.

The so-called Doomsday plane is actually a $223 million E-4B Nightwatch operated by the U.S. Air Force. This militarized version of a Boeing 747-200 is designed to take flight during a national emergency and serve as a mobile command hub. It's officially called the National Airborne Operations Center (NAOC) and would transport the president of the United States, the secretary of defense, and other important military leaders during apocalyptic scenarios.

Designed to survive a nuclear event, it is also shielded against electromagnetic pulses and has a satellite communications system installed to keep leaders in touch with those on the ground. (This communications system is why the Boeing E-4B Doomsday plane has a weird-looking hump on top.) The current Doomsday Plane evolved from a program that began in 1974 with the E-4A, and the Air Force now has four separate Doomsday planes.