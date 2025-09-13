What Is The Klein Tools Tradesman Club And How Do You Join?
For nearly 170 years, American tool company Klein Tools has been manufacturing a wide selection of hand tools, tool storage, and personal protection equipment. As one of the most popular and highly rated tool brands, Klein Tools is well-regarded by electrical industry professionals due to its durability and longevity. Klein tools are available worldwide and are sold through some of the biggest retail and hardware specialty shops in the United States. Priced higher than competing brands, Klein Tools, however, gives a way for its customers to receive free products and other benefits through its Tradesman Club membership.
Launched a decade ago, the Klein Tools Tradesman Club is a digital membership club that is open to the public. To join, you need to register at the main website, using a valid email address, and provide details, like your name and address, and let them know whether you're a professional or a DIYer. Once the account is activated, you can begin participating in various activities found in the loyalty reward activities section to begin earning points. The tasks indicated on the website can vary every month and normally include a wheel spin, quizzes, new product features, and surveys.
How members can earn freebies
Members of the Tradesman Club are eligible for several perks, which include exclusive discounts on Klein Tools products of up to 25%, free stickers, and special promotions. In addition, members also get access to the Klein Tools Votech Digital Training Center, which provides trade-related information and training videos with the opportunity to earn more reward points. You can redeem Tradesman Club points for products listed on the website, which require varying amounts of points depending on their value. Some of the products available for redemption include electric testers, tool pouches, screwdrivers, and utility knives. Opportunities to earn and redeem points are only available to members in the United States.
Within the Tradesman Club is a program called the Klein Crusader, where members can test tools and submit reviews. It's invitation-only, and new participants need to complete and pass a short quiz. Members receive a gift for qualifying and are asked to review tools on social media platforms in exchange for points. Loyalty programs like the Klein Tradesman Club are an important way for businesses to connect with customers and increase retention and sales. Klein enjoys a strong following due to the quality of its products, like its practical tool storage system and popular hand tools. The Tradesman Club ensures that those loyal users are rewarded for their contribution to the brand.