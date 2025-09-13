What Is The Klein Tools Tradesman Club And How Do You Join?

For nearly 170 years, American tool company Klein Tools has been manufacturing a wide selection of hand tools, tool storage, and personal protection equipment. As one of the most popular and highly rated tool brands, Klein Tools is well-regarded by electrical industry professionals due to its durability and longevity. Klein tools are available worldwide and are sold through some of the biggest retail and hardware specialty shops in the United States. Priced higher than competing brands, Klein Tools, however, gives a way for its customers to receive free products and other benefits through its Tradesman Club membership.

Launched a decade ago, the Klein Tools Tradesman Club is a digital membership club that is open to the public. To join, you need to register at the main website, using a valid email address, and provide details, like your name and address, and let them know whether you're a professional or a DIYer. Once the account is activated, you can begin participating in various activities found in the loyalty reward activities section to begin earning points. The tasks indicated on the website can vary every month and normally include a wheel spin, quizzes, new product features, and surveys.