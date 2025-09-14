Cadillac Lyriq AWD Vs RWD: How Much HP Can Each Version Actually Deliver?

The Cadillac Lyriq is a superbly futuristic SUV that chooses electrification over gas or even hybrid propulsion methods. We tested the 2025 Lyriq earlier in the year, and overall, we were suitably impressed with how well it went down the road and with its impressive standard specification.

Cadillac first introduced the Lyriq for the 2023 model year, and, despite now approaching its fourth year on the market, it still looks remarkably fresh — even in the face of the most recently revised competition. It's available in several trims, with half being dubbed "Sport" models, while the other half are "Luxury" options. Buyers also get to choose the type of drivetrain they prefer, with the choices being rear- or all-wheel drive.

The differences between RWD and AWD Lyriqs involve more than just which wheels are driven. In gas-powered cars, power output will rarely differ between RWD and AWD (look at BMW's standard and xDrive — xDrive being BMW's own AWD system — models, as an example). However, it's a different story with most electric cars, this Caddy included. RWD versions of the Lyriq are powered by a single electric motor, which kicks out a respectable 365 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. However, AWD models sport an extra motor that powers the front wheels. The addition of this second motor sees output soar to a total of 515 hp, alongside 450 lb-ft of torque.