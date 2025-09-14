Cadillac Lyriq AWD Vs RWD: How Much HP Can Each Version Actually Deliver?
The Cadillac Lyriq is a superbly futuristic SUV that chooses electrification over gas or even hybrid propulsion methods. We tested the 2025 Lyriq earlier in the year, and overall, we were suitably impressed with how well it went down the road and with its impressive standard specification.
Cadillac first introduced the Lyriq for the 2023 model year, and, despite now approaching its fourth year on the market, it still looks remarkably fresh — even in the face of the most recently revised competition. It's available in several trims, with half being dubbed "Sport" models, while the other half are "Luxury" options. Buyers also get to choose the type of drivetrain they prefer, with the choices being rear- or all-wheel drive.
The differences between RWD and AWD Lyriqs involve more than just which wheels are driven. In gas-powered cars, power output will rarely differ between RWD and AWD (look at BMW's standard and xDrive — xDrive being BMW's own AWD system — models, as an example). However, it's a different story with most electric cars, this Caddy included. RWD versions of the Lyriq are powered by a single electric motor, which kicks out a respectable 365 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. However, AWD models sport an extra motor that powers the front wheels. The addition of this second motor sees output soar to a total of 515 hp, alongside 450 lb-ft of torque.
Here's how the extra horsepower affects the Lyriq's performance
Naturally, an extra 150 hp is going to make a significant difference to how the Lyriq behaves — as will the powered front wheels. We'll address the latter point first. All-wheel drive used to be a feature reserved primarily for off-road-oriented vehicles, such as the cult-classic original Audi Quattro. However, the tech gradually crept into other segments, coming to the aid of sports and supercars that needed help putting their power down.
In more recent years, many EVs have been marketed with all-wheel drive, with one (or more) motors powering the front and rear wheels each. This is the case with the Lyriq. As a result, while the Lyriq AWD is clearly no trail-ready off-roader, owners will likely find it a little more capable in adverse weather than the less-powerful RWD models, and therefore it may suit those who live in colder climates.
The most compelling reason for choosing the AWD model, though, is likely that extra 150 horses. According to Car and Driver, the RWD Lyriq makes the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds, whereas the AWD version does it in 4.6 seconds. The performance benefits of the AWD are obvious, then, but it does carry a $3,500 premium, so buyers will have to weigh up whether the extra power justifies that additional expense.
Pricing and specifications of the Cadillac Lyriq
If a base RWD Lyriq is enough to satisfy your needs — and with 365 horsepower, an EPA-estimated 326-mile range, plus standard features such as a 33-inch curved LED display and Super Cruise, it could well be — then you'll be looking at $60,195 (including a $1,495 destination fee). Add $3,500, and you'll get the dual-motor AWD version. It's well worth mentioning that, while the AWD model does have a lot more power, it has a slightly shorter range of 319 miles.
However, if it's a top-flight Lyriq you're after, then prepare to shell out a lot more. The RWD Lyriq Signature Sport costs $69,795 (including $1,495 destination), with the same $3,500 premium for the AWD version. The more expensive versions of the Lyriq come with a whole heap of additional features to help justify the extra expense. These include an augmented reality head-up display, 22-inch alloy wheels, and an AKG Studio 23-speaker sound system. In usual Cadillac style, you'll be wafting down the road in quite a bit of luxury when at the helm of a Lyriq, be it the more powerful AWD model or the slightly more cost-conscious RWD version.