Here's What Could Happen If A Fighter Pilot Took Off Their Mask

Hollywood can exaggerate to the point of lunacy, and that's especially true of many military films. But when you see an actor remove his mask while pretending to fly a fighter jet, it may not actually be the real-world emergency you think it is. A pilot has to be flying in the right conditions to remain safe without the mask, but it can be done.

The key is that a pilot must maintain an elevation of 25,000 feet or lower, which many fighter jets often do. At that altitude, a pilot could take off his oxygen mask for a short amount of time without any real issue. He could even drink or eat, as extended missions would require him to stay hydrated. But it would be up to the pilot to gauge how he's feeling in the moment, as a lack of oxygen could eventually cause exhaustion, creating a dangerous situation. That's because the pressure outside a pilot's lungs is much lower than inside, making the mask a vital piece of essential equipment.

But if a pilot took off his mask above 25,000 feet, the end result would be a condition called hypoxia. Hypoxia happens when the brain isn't getting enough oxygen, and it can actually occur at just 10,000 feet above sea level. It begins with a slight tingling in the extremities, eventually leading to dizziness. When this happens, a pilot can no longer think clearly, and he could even pass out. At that point, "dangerous" can become deadly.