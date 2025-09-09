Why Fighter Jet Pilots Need To Wear Oxygen Masks

If you've ever traveled on an airplane, you know that masks can drop down to supply oxygen in the case of an emergency. Airline oxygen masks have about a 15-minute supply and typically fall when an aircraft loses cabin pressure, but the pilots don't fly with them on all the time. That's not true of fighter pilots, and in movies like "Top Gun," it's clear that they never fly without them. Their oxygen masks supply O2, but possess other crucial functions as well.

But why do they need them all the time? After all, fighter jet canopies are considerably strong pieces of tech that usually only break during an ejection. The reason oxygen masks must be worn is due to the high G-forces pilots typically experience in a fighter jet. The mask pumps oxygen to prevent hypoxia, a condition where the brain fails to receive the necessary oxygen, keeping the pilot conscious regardless of the G-forces they endure.

In addition to masks, their flight suits are highly engineered to keep pilots safe during high-G maneuvers. These work by using inflatable bladders that squeeze a pilot's legs and abdomen during such intense actions, forcing blood back up into the brain. Because falling unconscious is a serious risk, the suit keeps blood pumping to the brain to prevent that. However, an oxygen mask is used for much the same reason.