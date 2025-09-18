How Long Do F1 Engines Last? (And How Much Do They Cost To Replace?)

Even if you're a complete stranger to motorsport, a quick glimpse at the world of F1 reveals that it isn't a cheap endeavor. A field of teams, armed with mechanics, strategists, and PR managers fly back and forth across the world, sending drivers around track at unfathomable speeds for 90 minutes every other weekend or so. All while attracting viewership in the millions each time.

Every single aspect of F1 is expensive, but the cars are in a league of their own when it comes to costs, and that's what makes the crashes oh-so expensive when they do occur. We're talking $200,000 for a front wing, $140,000 for a fuel tank, and in the region of $600,000 for a transmission. While some parts can be used over and over again if well-cared for, some mechanical aspects of an F1 car will wear out over the course of the season. After all, this especially crafted racers undergo huge stresses when being pushed to the limit over the course of a race, and the engine is one of those components that will wear and thus need replacing after a number of races.

Generally speaking, an average F1 engine will last between seven or eight races. So, it stands to reason that, over a season's 24 races, it will need replacing around three times, although the FIA allows four as a maximum (any more incurs penalties). Here's the catch, though: while a transmission might cost $600,000 or so, an F1 engine will set the team back between $11 and $16 million. Ouch.