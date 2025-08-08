How Long Can A Funny Car Engine Run Before It Has To Be Rebuilt?

The history of funny cars dates back to the 1960s, and while it's not possible to pinpoint exactly who coined the phrase and why, many experts in the drag racing field agree the name originates from the "funny" aesthetics of these dragsters. Altered wheelbases and GRP body panels certainly ensured they looked odd, and the name just stuck.

But while they may be called "funny," there really is nothing funny about them at all, especially when you peel back the skin and see what powers these monsters. It's not unheard of to see funny cars and Top Fuel dragsters kicking out 11,000 horsepower, which equates to a frankly insane 1,375 horsepower per cylinder. Naturally, then, the stresses on these engines are pretty incredible, which is why they can often only last a single run down the strip before needing a rebuild or replacement. Funny cars are capable of completing said run in just four seconds, so that's an engine rebuild after just four seconds of use. Some can last up to around five runs, but that still only makes for a total running time of less than half a minute, so these engines are far from durable.