Why Some Russian Tanks Explode Spectacularly & Throw Their Turrets In The Air When Hit

For civilians looking at a tank on display in a museum, it can look all but impenetrable. Unfortunately for those servicepeople who crew them, that's not the case. Engineers have introduced and developed a range of defensive measures, including active armor that deflects the force of a hit, but there's really no getting around the fact that drones, RPGs, and armor-piercing rounds continue to threaten even the most reinforced tanks. Armored shell or not, there are volatile elements within a tank's body where a hit can be utterly devastating. In the case of some Russian tanks, a hit can cause a huge, dramatic explosion and the loss of the turret. It might not be quite clear what's happening in these cases, but it's all down to the way that the ammunition is stored.

The so-called Jack-in-the-box effect is caused by the internal design of certain models like the T-72, T-84, and T-90 tanks. These tanks automatically load their ammo, keeping the ammunition exposed and otherwise vulnerable within the tank's turret. A hit to the turret could penetrate it and ignite all those shells, killing the crew and launching the turret into the air with tremendous force.

It's quite literally a fatal flaw, and it can be terrible for the survivability of both crew and the tank. The T-72 is a very interesting Soviet tank with some design decisions that set it apart from its counterparts, but other tanks have developed sophisticated solutions to this weakness.