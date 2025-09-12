What Does The '170' On A Dodge Demon Mean?

There are all sorts of great names in Dodge's history. Fun vehicle names like the Dart, Hornet, and Viper are just a few of the most recognizable, but then there's the Hellcat family of vehicles (all connected via their supercharged V8), and of course, the Challenger and Charger, two of the most iconic models in automotive history. Dig down a bit further, and there are even more fun naming conventions like Scat Pack, a riff on the famous singing Rat Pack. Where some brands rely heavily on alphanumeric combinations or numbers alone for their model naming conventions, Dodge seems to have a bit of fun while they're coming up with vehicle names.

On one of the final Hellcat-powered versions of the Dodge Challenger, the car suddenly switched to numbers for the Challenger Demon 170. Demon is a name that dates back to the 1970s, but what about that 170? It certainly isn't representative of horsepower. And with the Challenger SRT Demon rocking a 6.2-liter engine, it's definitely not cubic inches either (170 cubic inches would be about 2.8 liters).

So what does the 170 in the lengthy "Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170" name stand for? It's actually a reference to alcohol, or at least to the alcohol content in the fuel. The number 170 is a reference to the 85 percent ethanol content required to unlock the vehicle's full horsepower potential: 170-proof corn-based fuel.