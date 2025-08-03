What Does Dodge's 'Scat Pack' Designation Mean?

Ever thought about what goes behind automotive branding? Most of the time, brand names help build character — think of the Dodge Demon or Lamborghini Diablo. These names are a dead giveaway about what to expect on the spec sheet. Throughout its history, Chrysler had a knack for capturing the imagination through its clever branding. The now-discontinued Hellcat badge on a Dodge Challenger, for example, serves as a subtle warning, signaling that the car is packing a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI and isn't to be taken lightly.

One of the most iconic Dodge names among American muscle enthusiasts is the "Scat Pack." But what does it mean? Well, if you are a music fan, "scat" is a type of melodic jazz singing, which can be a little confusing when associated with a muscle car. It's also a term for poop. However, in automotive circles, it's more than either. It is a heritage-filled badge that dates back to 1968.

The "Scat Pack" name is a creative variation on Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack from the 1950s, possibly combined with "scat" in the sense of asking someone "get lost", "move fast," or "get outta here." It originally signified a group of Dodge performance cars, including the popular Charger R/T, Coronet, and Dart GTS, that were quick on their heels, running under 14 seconds on the quarter mile.