Pro Mechanic Explains The Unexpected Costs Of Some Nissan Maxima Repairs

What was once considered Nissan's flagship sedan, the Maxima would eventually be discontinued after 42 years of production. While highly regarded in its time, this car certainly had some downsides, one of which was pointed out by a brutally honest mechanic on social media. When a customer brought in a 2017 Maxima that required a replacement alternator, one technician from the TikTok channel @royaltyautoservice took the opportunity to walk viewers through what was involved in a straightforward Maxima repair.

Unfortunately, in order to replace the Maxima's alternator, there are several components that must be removed first due to the engine's specific design. To reach the alternator, you need to detach the fan assemblies and that's when the difficulty begins. To access it, you must extract the battery tray and engine module. Even then, there is a particular bolt that must be removed which is obstructed by the belt and tensioner. As a result, simple replacements become more challenging, with the mechanic required to take apart and remove several components before the actual repair can begin.