Pro Mechanic Explains The Unexpected Costs Of Some Nissan Maxima Repairs
What was once considered Nissan's flagship sedan, the Maxima would eventually be discontinued after 42 years of production. While highly regarded in its time, this car certainly had some downsides, one of which was pointed out by a brutally honest mechanic on social media. When a customer brought in a 2017 Maxima that required a replacement alternator, one technician from the TikTok channel @royaltyautoservice took the opportunity to walk viewers through what was involved in a straightforward Maxima repair.
Unfortunately, in order to replace the Maxima's alternator, there are several components that must be removed first due to the engine's specific design. To reach the alternator, you need to detach the fan assemblies and that's when the difficulty begins. To access it, you must extract the battery tray and engine module. Even then, there is a particular bolt that must be removed which is obstructed by the belt and tensioner. As a result, simple replacements become more challenging, with the mechanic required to take apart and remove several components before the actual repair can begin.
Are Maximas worth the price of an alternator replacement?
Two factors determine the cost of a vehicle replacement part: the price of the part itself and the labor required. According to Repair Pal, an owner of a Nissan Maxima can expect to pay an estimated $828 to over $1,000 for an alternator replacement. The component only makes up a little over half of the total amount, with the labor charge adding in the rest.
In terms of reliability, while it has plenty of good eras, the Nissan Maxima has some years worth avoiding. The brand suffered its worse period from 2004 to 2006 during its sixth generation, garnering the highest number of dissatisfied owners on Car Complaints. Those particular model years aside, and given the automaker's ongoing financial struggles, the Maxima is a great example of cars Nissan never should have discontinued.
The sedan's final eighth generation in 2023 received a J.D. Power quality and reliability score of 93 out of 100, the highest of all its production years. For those looking to buy a used late Maxima model, there are good deals to be had. Options such as 2023 models under 45,000 miles sell for under $25,000.