3 More Cars Nissan Never Should Have Discontinued
It's safe to say that today, Nissan is a shadow of its former self. The company has suffered serious financial difficulties in recent years, leading to plant shutdowns and discontinued models. During the 1990s, Nissan was the second-largest Japanese automaker in terms of market share, behind Toyota. Today, it's in third place.
But it's not just sales that have dipped. Take a look at Nissan's 2025 model range. You'll see the usual lineup of SUVs, cheap passenger cars, and the odd truck. Ah, yes, and we shouldn't forget the fast and fun Nissan Z. Yes, the Nissan Z sits on the FM platform, which dates back to the 350Z, but it's a nice sports car nevertheless.
Other than that, though, nothing really stands out. There is no GT-R anymore to attract new Nissan enthusiasts. And no Xterra for real off-road aficionados. These are just two of the five discontinued models we wish were still available today. But you know what? We think there is room for three more discontinued Nissans we'd love to see back. This time, we focused on fun and quirky cars, while still including a mass-market favorite. Let's have a closer look.
Nissan Silvia (1965 to 2002)
The Silvia, also known as the 240SX, 200SX, and 180SX internationally, is one of the most beloved Nissan cars among car enthusiasts. It was the Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ of its day — a relatively affordable RWD sports car with an incredibly balanced chassis. The Silvia handled so well, in fact, that it became one of the best drift cars ever. It was tail-happy but controllable, thanks to its low weight and multi-link rear suspension. It was cheap, too, allowing even cash-strapped enthusiasts an entry into the sport.
But that was only part of its appeal. Spanning across seven generations, the Silvia was also powered by some great engines, like the legendary SR20DET. Highly tunable, supporting builds of over 600 hp, it holds a special place in Nissan's pantheon of great engines. Still, the SR20DET was a beast even without tuning. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produced almost 250 hp in the last S15-generation Spec-R. Given the Spec-R's weight of just 2,734 pounds, the turbo-four propelled the Silvia to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.5 seconds.
The Spec-R wasn't only fast — it also had four-wheel HICAS steering, a limited-slip differential, and aluminum suspension components for the best possible handling. In other words, this was no barebones sports car but a showcase of Nissan's engineering prowess — in a more affordable, down-to-earth body. A GT-R for the masses, if you will. Yes, the U.S. never got the legendary models — the 240SX available stateside was powered by the paltry 2.4-liter KA24 engine family. But that didn't hurt the 240SX's reputation as a drift car, especially since SR20DET swaps are straightforward.
Nissan Maxima (1980 to 2022)
The Maxima certainly doesn't have the cachet of the Silvia, particularly among car enthusiasts. But of course, it didn't. The Maxima was a large mass-market sedan designed to fit the needs of American buyers, not to lure them with performance and excitement.
As far as sedans go, though, it was a damn good one. Always equipped with six-cylinder engines, the Maxima had enough power to move the big body. For instance, the last 2023 Maxima came standard with a potent 3.5-liter V6 with 300 hp, enough for a 0-60 sprint of just 5.7 seconds. That's quick for a family-oriented sedan.
Yes, we won't avoid the CVT elephant in the room. The Maxima has been equipped with a continuously variable transmission since 2007, and it has plagued the model ever since. The CVT didn't get along with the Maxima's sharp handling, and it also had its fair share of reliability issues. Still, let's not forget that the Maxima was a large, FWD, family-oriented sedan. The fact that it handled well was actually a welcome bonus.
So, it still makes us quite sad that Nissan discontinued the Maxima in 2023 after 42 years in service. With the Altima and Versa also on the chopping block next year, Nissan's range will largely consist of crossovers and SUVs. The only sedan left will be the Sentra, which should be completely redesigned for the 2026 model year.
Nissan Cube (1998 to 2019)
The Cube is the perfect example of the state of affairs at Nissan. Can you even imagine the Japanese automaker launching something as quirky as the Cube today? Out of the question. The Cube was a brave move — something Nissan sorely needs today. It was a middle finger to convention. It dared to be different.
See, asymmetry was the name of the game with the Cube. The left side had a sizeable C-pillar, while the right side had wraparound rear glass. This eccentric approach, rooted in Japanese culture, gave the Cube youthful, fun vibes. Cartoonish, even. But even more impressive is the fact that designer Tadamasa Hayakawa succeeded in giving a simple cube-like car an organic quality, borrowing curved lines from 1950s fridge doors.
But the cube-like body also had a purpose — maximizing interior space. The Cube sold in the U.S. was actually the third-gen model; the previous two generations were already on sale in Japan, where space is at a premium. The first-gen model had a more traditional design, while the second-gen model brought asymmetrical styling, but each one was designed with a roomy cabin in mind. Heck, there was even a seven-seat version called the Cubic. Crucially, though, the cabin had the same quirky style as the exterior, with fun colors and rounded surfaces.
Powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, the Cube was never great behind the wheel. Still, it was fun because it was cheap and tiny, yet offered enough space for adults. So, in an era full of huge SUVs, we are of course sad Nissan discontinued the Cube in 2014.