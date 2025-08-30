3 More Cars Nissan Never Should Have Discontinued

It's safe to say that today, Nissan is a shadow of its former self. The company has suffered serious financial difficulties in recent years, leading to plant shutdowns and discontinued models. During the 1990s, Nissan was the second-largest Japanese automaker in terms of market share, behind Toyota. Today, it's in third place.

But it's not just sales that have dipped. Take a look at Nissan's 2025 model range. You'll see the usual lineup of SUVs, cheap passenger cars, and the odd truck. Ah, yes, and we shouldn't forget the fast and fun Nissan Z. Yes, the Nissan Z sits on the FM platform, which dates back to the 350Z, but it's a nice sports car nevertheless.

Other than that, though, nothing really stands out. There is no GT-R anymore to attract new Nissan enthusiasts. And no Xterra for real off-road aficionados. These are just two of the five discontinued models we wish were still available today. But you know what? We think there is room for three more discontinued Nissans we'd love to see back. This time, we focused on fun and quirky cars, while still including a mass-market favorite. Let's have a closer look.