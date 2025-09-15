Which Countries Use Russian Fighter Jets?

After World War II, two nations became the largest producers of fighter jets: the United States and the Soviet Union. Both countries routinely export their fighters to allied nations around the world, so you can find aviators flying Russian fighters in Algeria and American-made jets operating in Denmark. The Russian Federation picked up the practice after the fall of the Soviet Union, and there are thousands of Russian fighters spread around the world flying for various militaries.

Russia has two primary producers of fighters: the Russian Aircraft Corporation, known commonly as "MiG" for Mikoyan, and the JSC Sukhoi Company. There are numerous countries that operate both Sukhoi and Mikoyan jets, while a handful only fly one or two models from either company. Russia has other aerospace companies, including Tupolev and Ilyushin, but they don't produce fighter jets. Because the Soviet Union sent its fighters to all corners of its subordinate nations, some still operate incredibly old models.

Modern fighters like the Sukhoi Su-35, which was first delivered in 2012, are being sold to other nations. The list of countries that operate Russian fighter jets is a long one, though it includes some unsurprising entries. These are Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Congo, Croatia, Cuba, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guinea, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Libya, Malaysia, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niger, North Korea, Peru, Poland, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.