Why Do Some Bikers Flip Their Motorcycle's License Plates?

You've likely come across a motorcycle rider with their license plate flipped while weaving through traffic on a busy highway. Or maybe you've seen it in a video on your social media feed and wondered — why would they hide their plates?

Regardless of where you are in the world, license plates are necessary. Think of it as your identity card or passport. These boxed identifiers provide authorities with unique visible identification for all vehicles (bikes or cars), helping link a specific motorcycle or car to the owner, enforce laws, track vehicle information, and aid police officers during investigations in case of crimes or an accident. With that in mind, driving any vehicle (motorcycle or car) without a license plate is illegal in all U.S. states and carries penalties (state laws vary on placement).

Since it's illegal to hide your bike plates all over the United States, it's pretty obvious why anyone would want to flip their license plates. They are trying to cover up something shady — like dodging cameras, tolls, or even the police. Some riders insist on doing it for privacy; they don't want their bikes photographed and their license plates posted online. Regardless of the excuse, it is important to note that you could get pulled over by a state trooper if spotted riding on public roads without a visible license plate.