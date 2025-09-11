What Are The Chains Beneath Fire Trucks & Ambulances For?

Putting tire chains on your car manually can be a frustrating and time-consuming process, especially since it's usually done in very cold weather. It can also be dangerous, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) estimating that about 300 pedestrians lose their lives every year in the U.S. while attending to stopped vehicles on the side of the road. Instead of manually installing tire chains in icy weather, many vehicles are equipped with systems that can deploy traction at the touch of a button in icy conditions.

Some personal vehicles can use automatic tire chains, but most use traditional snow chains, unless you've bought studded tires to gain traction on icy surfaces. Automatic systems are instead typically installed on emergency vehicles, school buses, or other large vehicles like delivery trucks. They are designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions in which they operate while keeping these vehicles safely on the roads and on schedule even in the worst conditions. They are permanently mounted to the underside of the vehicle, require some maintenance, and cannot be left behind in the same way traditional tire chains can be if they slip off when not fitted properly.