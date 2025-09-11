Can A Helicopter Take Down A Fighter Jet?

Helicopters are large, complex aircraft that have been used in military operations for almost as long as they've been around. As agile vehicles, helicopters completely changed how troops are inserted and evacuated from hostile locations. Moreover, they've proven themselves time and again to be efficient attack aircraft. For the most part, when a helicopter is labeled as "attack," it means the chopper has the ability to engage targets on the ground. For decades, this has been the case, and helicopters routinely destroy vehicles and other military hardware.

Yet helicopters don't occupy the skies alone, and it's not uncommon for contested airspace to include enemy fighter jets. Believe it or not, many modern military helicopters carry air-to-air missiles, like the AIM-9 Sidewinder, although these are not intended for use against jets. Instead, a chopper's air-to-air missiles are meant for defense against other helicopters. This is because it's incredibly difficult to hit a fast-moving fighter jet from a comparatively slow-moving helicopter.

There are no confirmed documented cases of a helicopter firing its air-to-air missiles at a fighter jet and taking it out of the sky. There are claims of this happening during the long-fought Iran-Iraq War, though these claims are difficult to verify. Regardless, helicopter pilots technically have the capability at their fingertips, and various exercises have proven it's possible.