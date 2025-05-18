Can Helicopters Carry Air-To-Air Missiles?

When people think of air-to-air combat, they maly picture fast-moving fighter jets shooting missiles at one another from miles away, or the engagements of fighters and bombers during World War II, or any other major conflict in the past century. One thing they likely wouldn't picture is a helicopter firing an air-to-air missile at another aircraft.

This is because choppers aren't typically used for that. Even the best attack helicopters ever used in war are designed to strike targets on the ground, not in the air, and their comparatively slow speed makes them poor substitutes for fighters. But while this is generally true, there are some helicopters that have been modified — or even built from the ground up — to carry and fire air-to-air missiles. While not a helicopter's primary purpose, possessing the capability to strike other aircraft increases survivability in hostile areas, so it isn't entirely uncommon to arm choppers with air-to-air missiles.

These could be used to target anything flying, so don't think that armed copters will start taking out fighters in the skies over Ukraine. Instead, helicopter air-to-air missiles are primarily meant for self-defense against other helicopters, low-flying combat aircraft, or drones. The U.S. operates two attack helicopters that carry this kind of ordnance: the Bell AH-1Z Viper, flown by the Marine Corps, and the AH-65 Apache, operated by the Army. On the other side of the pond, the Russian-built Mi-24 Hind can carry air-to-air missiles.

