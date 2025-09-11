Which Harbor Freight Oscillating Tool Is Cheapest & Is It Any Good? (According To Users)

For folks who enjoy going the do-it-yourself approach to common, low-key projects on the home front, certain toolbox essentials will more than cover their construction needs. There are, however, some DIY gigs that require a little more power and versatility than the average screwdriver, hammer, or power drill can provide. And if you take on heavier jobs around the house, an oscillating multi-tool has likely become one of your go-to devices, particularly if those jobs involve cutting, sanding, scraping, or grouting.

If you haven't yet added such a device to your collection of DIY Gear, you may be interested to know that there are several budget-friendly options available through Harbor Freight Tools. That list includes one from the retail chain's Hercules brand that we recently ranked among the best available in 2025. However, that one is currently priced on the higher end at $69.99. On the low end, budget-minded buyers should consider Warrior's 2 Amp, variable-speed oscillator, priced at just $17.99.

While it didn't make our best of list, actual customers are largely impressed with their Warrior oscillating tools. So much so that they've rated the device at 4.5 stars out of 5 on its Harbor Freight product page. With a sticker price under $20, that would seem to be a glowing endorsement. There may, however, be a con or two worth considering if you're eyeing the multi-tool for yourself. Here's a look at what real owners like and don't like about the Warrior device.