Which Harbor Freight Oscillating Tool Is Cheapest & Is It Any Good? (According To Users)
For folks who enjoy going the do-it-yourself approach to common, low-key projects on the home front, certain toolbox essentials will more than cover their construction needs. There are, however, some DIY gigs that require a little more power and versatility than the average screwdriver, hammer, or power drill can provide. And if you take on heavier jobs around the house, an oscillating multi-tool has likely become one of your go-to devices, particularly if those jobs involve cutting, sanding, scraping, or grouting.
If you haven't yet added such a device to your collection of DIY Gear, you may be interested to know that there are several budget-friendly options available through Harbor Freight Tools. That list includes one from the retail chain's Hercules brand that we recently ranked among the best available in 2025. However, that one is currently priced on the higher end at $69.99. On the low end, budget-minded buyers should consider Warrior's 2 Amp, variable-speed oscillator, priced at just $17.99.
While it didn't make our best of list, actual customers are largely impressed with their Warrior oscillating tools. So much so that they've rated the device at 4.5 stars out of 5 on its Harbor Freight product page. With a sticker price under $20, that would seem to be a glowing endorsement. There may, however, be a con or two worth considering if you're eyeing the multi-tool for yourself. Here's a look at what real owners like and don't like about the Warrior device.
Customers are generally happy with their Warrior oscillating tool
Like the well-rated Hercules oscillating tool, the Warrior device is also manufactured by Harbor Freight, as the brand exists alongside several other notable names under the company's ownership banner. Regarding how customers feel about the $17.99 Warrior Oscillating Multi-Tool, we'll start with the positives, as the device's 4-star and 5-star reviews currently represent some 1257 of the device's 1395 reviews and far outnumber the negative comments.
As one might expect, price is considered one of its biggest selling points, with many reviews also noting the oscillating tool's quality is far more impressive than you might expect for a device priced under $20. One verified buyer even noted that they'd been using the tool for commercial construction work. While another claimed that, some months after purchasing the device for a specific job, they're constantly surprised at how many other jobs they've ended up using it for. Likewise, users by and large appreciate the tool's variable-speed versatility. And yes, the personal stories are, generally, just as glowing from customers in Reddit-land.
Moving on to the 1, 2, and 3-star reviews, there are quite a few that offer the "you pay for what you get" view of the item. And by that, we mean they claim that the super-cheap tool is little more than that, noting the Warrior lacks in quality, power, design, and durability. One user even labels the oscillating Warrior a "disposable tool" that you should use until it burns out, then simply discard. A couple of reviews also bemoan the fact that this is a corded device.
How we got here
This piece is meant to provide a straightforward reflection of what real-world users have experienced while using Harbor Freight's Warrior Oscillating Tools that they purchased with their own money. In our efforts to report honestly on the noted pros and cons of the handheld Warrior device, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews from customers as posted on its Harbor Freight product page. We also scoured other online forums, citing direct quotes whenever appropriate.