Yes, Ryobi Hedge Trimmers Can Be Sharpened - Here's How

Though much of Ryobi's most well-known tools, such as its drills, sanders, and saws, are suited for construction work, that's far from the brand's only area of expertise. As any longtime Ryobi customer could tell you, it's also committed to landscaping and general lawn and garden care, too. Whether you're looking into a battery-powered lawn mower to trim your grass or a cordless blower to keep debris off your driveway and walkways, Ryobi has the tools that fit your needs. The brand even has a selection of hedge trimmers.

At the time of this writing, there were several Ryobi hedge trimmer models to consider. They vary in power level, trimmer length, tooth size, and more, with customization options to boot. Ryobi even has a hedge trimmer accessory to collect debris as you work. With that said, like any tool, over time, a Ryobi hedge trimmer will require maintenance, like sharpening. Fortunately, these models are entirely capable of having their tooth blades spruced up. Ryobi specifically recommends reaching out to a professional at a lawn equipment care or knife-sharpening business to have this done.

If your trimmer needs sharpening, you don't necessarily have to get it fixed up elsewhere. DIYers have figured out ways to get this done yourself, should you feel so inclined.