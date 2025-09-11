How Expensive Is The Harley-Davidson X500, And Why Can't You Buy One In America?

The Harley-Davidson X500 is part of the company's entry-level lineup, built with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company in China. At launch, it was priced around $10,995 in markets like China and Australia, making it one of the most affordable motorcycles to wear the Harley badge. It sits above the smaller X350 in both size and power, offering a 500cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with about 47 horsepower and 34 pound-feet of torque. At roughly 458 pounds curb weight, it's heavier than the X350 but still compact compared to traditional Harleys.

The bike is aimed at newer or budget-conscious riders who want Harley styling at a lower price. It features modern underpinnings such as 50 mm USD forks, a rear monoshock, dual front discs with radial-mount calipers, and 17-inch alloy wheels. While it's not a V-twin and doesn't deliver the same soundtrack as larger Harleys, it provides practical performance for city riding and light touring. The accessible pricing also makes it a competitive option against rivals like the Kawasaki Z400, Triumph Speed 400, and CFMoto 450NK.

For buyers in markets where it's available, the X500 fills the gap between small-capacity beginner bikes and Harley's more expensive midrange models. It's designed as a stepping stone for riders who might later upgrade to machines like the Nightster or Sportster S, while still keeping the initial investment under control.