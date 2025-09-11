How Expensive Is The Harley-Davidson X500, And Why Can't You Buy One In America?
The Harley-Davidson X500 is part of the company's entry-level lineup, built with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company in China. At launch, it was priced around $10,995 in markets like China and Australia, making it one of the most affordable motorcycles to wear the Harley badge. It sits above the smaller X350 in both size and power, offering a 500cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with about 47 horsepower and 34 pound-feet of torque. At roughly 458 pounds curb weight, it's heavier than the X350 but still compact compared to traditional Harleys.
The bike is aimed at newer or budget-conscious riders who want Harley styling at a lower price. It features modern underpinnings such as 50 mm USD forks, a rear monoshock, dual front discs with radial-mount calipers, and 17-inch alloy wheels. While it's not a V-twin and doesn't deliver the same soundtrack as larger Harleys, it provides practical performance for city riding and light touring. The accessible pricing also makes it a competitive option against rivals like the Kawasaki Z400, Triumph Speed 400, and CFMoto 450NK.
For buyers in markets where it's available, the X500 fills the gap between small-capacity beginner bikes and Harley's more expensive midrange models. It's designed as a stepping stone for riders who might later upgrade to machines like the Nightster or Sportster S, while still keeping the initial investment under control.
Why the Harley-Davidson X500 isn't sold in the U.S.
Despite rumors, the Harley-Davidson X500 is not available in the United States. Confusion arose in 2023 when owner's manuals and service documents for U.S.-spec versions of both the X350 and X500 appeared on Harley-Davidson's own portal. These included references to California emissions compliance, U.S. warranties, and VIN decoding tables, fueling speculation that the bike was headed stateside.
However, Harley later confirmed that the X500 is only intended for Asian and Pacific markets. The company explained that the U.S.-referenced manuals were mistakenly published, and clarified that no retail launch was planned for America. The smaller X350 did technically arrive in the U.S., but only for Rider Academy training programs, not for public sale.
Harley's hesitation is not surprising. The last 500cc bike sold in the U.S., the Street 500, failed to meet expectations despite low pricing. Built in India, it was criticized for poor build quality, uninspiring performance, and limited appeal beyond beginners. That experience may have discouraged Harley from repeating the formula with the X500.
The brand is also highly protective of its American-made identity. Selling a China-built Harley to U.S. riders risks diluting that image, especially when the company already faces scrutiny for shifting manufacturing overseas. As a result, the X500 remains one of the few Harley-Davidson motorcycles you can't buy in America.
The bigger picture for Harley-Davidson's global lineup
The X500 is part of Harley-Davidson's strategy to attract younger and entry-level riders outside of its traditional markets. Alongside the X350 and India-built X440, it broadens the brand's reach in regions where smaller motorcycles dominate. These models give Harley a foothold in price-sensitive segments while still carrying the prestige of its badge.
In practice, the X500 competes with other sub-500cc naked roadsters, offering decent performance and modern features at a cost far below Harley's mid-tier cruisers. Reviews highlight its solid suspension, reliable brakes, and approachable ergonomics, even if it lacks the signature Harley V-twin rumble. In markets like China, Australia, and New Zealand, this balance of affordability and practicality makes the X500 an attractive choice for learners and commuters.
In the U.S., the company's focus remains on midrange and premium bikes, where margins are higher and the brand's core identity is strongest, in a bid to get Harley-Davidson out of the financial hole it's in. Instead of offering the X500 domestically, Harley has positioned the model as an international stepping stone, designed to build brand loyalty abroad. That doesn't stop speculation from circulating about a possible U.S. release in the future, but for now, Harley has been clear: the X500 will not be sold in America.