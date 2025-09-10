Can You Put A Sidecar On Any Motorcycle?

Motorcycles — and indirectly, sidecars — have long given a sense of freedom to those who love riding the open road. With wind whipping through your hair (metaphorically or real, based on a state's helmet laws), there's something magical about riding a motorcycle that just can't be replicated any other way. Perhaps that's because there are still some genetic strands hardwired into our DNA that harken back to the days when our only mode of "high speed" transportation was riding a horse.

Whatever the case, not everyone has the wherewithal to actually climb aboard a motorcycle, but will have no problem hopping into an attached sidecar, which still satiates the need for speed without having to handle the stressful driving duties. Despite the romantic nostalgia of sidecars, only one motorcycle company still makes bikes with a sidecar straight from the factory, and that's Russia-based Ural Motorcycles, which has more or less been the premier sidecar brand since the 1940s.

Technically, you can put a sidecar onto any motorcycle. However, that simple answer is far from being as straightforward as it seems. Sure, you can attach a sidecar to virtually any bike. The real question, though, is whether you want to invest the time and money necessary to make modifications to the bike in order to complete the transformation. In some cases, the answer may be no, because unless you can find one for your exact ride, structural changes may be necessary to offset the sidecar's added weight and unique handling characteristics.