When Did Harley-Davidson Stop Selling Factory Sidecars? (And What Replaced Them?)

Even though Harley's various production facilities stopped making sidecars in 2011, the rigs never disappeared entirely. Used models are still out there, and have become collectibles for enthusiasts who appreciate their history, and restoration projects remain popular.

For riders who want a modern equivalent, the Tri Glide Ultra is Harley's official successor. The 2025 version starts at $37,999 and comes loaded with touring equipment. It doesn't look like a sidecar rig, but it fills the same role of providing stability and passenger comfort. If the traditional look matters more, other manufacturers still make sidecars today. Kazakhstan-based company Ural offers multiple sidecar-equipped motorcycles built from the ground up for three-wheel use, complete with accessories like racks, mud guards, and jerry cans. Royal Enfield also sells sidecar kits with a retro aesthetic.

Meanwhile, Harley sidecars remain visible in one unique role: the U.S. Secret Service still uses them in presidential motorcades. Beyond that, spotting one on the road is rare, but they occasionally show up at rallies and vintage shows. For those chasing the nostalgia of Harley's factory-built chairs, the used market and specialist restorers are the only path forward. While the company has no plans to revive them, sidecars remain an enduring symbol of Harley's long and varied history.