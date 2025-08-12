Where Are Ural Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Today

Ural Motorcycles has a fascinating history rooted in the Soviet era. The company's origins trace back to 1941, when the Soviet military needed a rugged, all-terrain motorcycle for use in the harsh conditions of World War II. After acquiring one of the most iconic military motorcycles of all time, the BMW R71, the Soviets reverse-engineered it to create the M-72, marking the beginning of Ural's legacy (and also the claim that Ural motorcycles are just 'copies' of BMW bikes). The Irbit Motorcycle Factory was set up in the remote Ural Mountains to meet wartime demands, and it continued producing motorcycles for the military well after the war.

During the Cold War, Ural became a key supplier for the Soviet army and later expanded to export motorcycles to countries in the Warsaw Pact and beyond. The company faced numerous challenges following the fall of the Soviet Union, including a market shift away from motorcycles in Russia, but it successfully transitioned to producing sidecar motorcycles for a global market.

Today, Ural bikes are sold in over 40 countries, with a dedicated customer base in the United States, Japan, and across Europe. Despite its tumultuous history, the brand has become synonymous with adventure, rugged exploration, and popular as the manufacturer of one of the nine motorcycles built with a reverse gear for easy backing up.