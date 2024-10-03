Are Ural Motorcycles Really 'Copies' Of BMW Bikes?

Mainstream motorcycle enthusiasts may not know who Ural Motorcycles is, but adventure riders, history buffs, and those who love sidecars know them very well. Ural makes the Gear Up, one of our 16 best retro-style motorcycles on the market. They've been around for over three quarters of a century now, and unless you're a true fan, would never even know to ask if their bikes are copies of BMWs.

While the question may seem straightforward, getting to the answer is like peeling an onion — it has some layers. So, sit back because you're about to hear a tale of a fateful moment in history that started when Hitler invaded Poland in September 1939. Following the Nazi blitzkrieg that began World War II, the Soviet Union quickly realized they needed a nimble, versatile vehicle capable of traversing the rudimentary roads and blasted countryside along the Eastern Front.

According to Ural, the People's Commissariat of Defense of the Soviet Union met and decided upon a sidecar motorcycle as the vehicle that would best suit the Red Army's needs. Ironically, a close match already existed — BMW's R71, the forerunner to the R75, one of WWII's most famous bikes. Time was of the essence as Nazi forces continued to push forward, so instead of reinventing the wheel, the Soviets clandestinely purchased five of the German-made bikes through the long-standing neutral country of Sweden. Well, that's one version of the story anyway. Another, and if we're being honest isn't nearly as packed with as much intrigue, has a more geopolitical (i.e., lackluster) slant.

