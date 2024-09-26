Who Owns Ural Motorcycles And Where Are Its Bikes Made?

Unless you're a die-hard motorcycle enthusiast, your first question might actually be, who the heck is Ural Motorcycles? That's understandable because its market niche boils down to one very specific style. While its headquarters is based in Redmond, Washington (a very small one at that), the bikes are not built in the United States.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. First, let's put provide some context and give a historical overview of the company whose name includes a vaguely familiar word you know you know, but just can't put your finger on how you know. Give up? Ural Motorcycles is named after the Ural mountain range that runs approximately 1,550 miles across Russia like a strip of burned rubber.

The mountains stretch from the Ural River in the south up to the Kara Sea (part of the Arctic Ocean) in the far north. This expansive range is rich in minerals and have been home to people for ages. What's more, it's considered the physical boundary separating the continents of Europe and Asia.

The motorcycle company isn't quite as old as the mountains, but it has been around longer than you probably realize. After the Nazis invaded Poland during Operation Barbarossa (a military operation that failed miserably) on September 1, 1939, with an all out tank blitzkrieg, the Soviets needed a multi-faceted vehicle that was capable of traversing the rudimentary roads and countryside devastated by battle.

