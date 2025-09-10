5 Harbor Freight Finds Users Say Will Take Your Camping Trips To The Next Level

If you're setting up a larger campsite with space for friends or family, you'll want to make sure there's enough seating for everyone. The Harbor Freight Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair is an affordable way to do that, since it retails for just $29.99. It features a trio of pockets on one side of the chair to hold sunglasses, snacks, or a beverage of your choice, and there's also a small fold-out table on the other side.

Harbor Freight says that the chair can support users up to 250 pounds, and it features an extra-wide seat to accommodate those with larger frames. As a bonus, it's also available in two colors, green or blue, so you can better match it to your existing camping gear should you wish.

It's backed by overwhelmingly positive reviews on Harbor Freight's website, with around 10,700 reviewers leaving their thoughts to date. On average, the chair receives 4.8 out of five stars from those reviews. There are scores of them that attest to its usefulness when camping, alongside other uses like tailgating, fishing, or sitting in the yard at home. Several reviews also highlight the chair's light weight.

From over 10,000 reviews, only 30 or so reviews give the chair a one-star rating. Those that do mostly either dispute the chair's overall build quality or the longevity of its fold-out table, which some reviewers said can go moldy if it's left out in wet conditions for long periods of time.