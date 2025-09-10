5 Harbor Freight Finds Users Say Will Take Your Camping Trips To The Next Level
Harbor Freight is most famous for its range of cheap, well-reviewed tools, but it also sells a variety of other products that shouldn't be overlooked. The retailer's range of camping equipment is relatively small, although buyers on a tighter budget — or anyone hesitant to shell out for equipment from a big-name brand — should find plenty to like. Many of Harbor Freight's top-rated camping products fall into the "essentials" category, making the store a great place to look if you're relatively new to the world of camping or you're looking to expand your setup without breaking the bank.
Not every Harbor Freight product is worth buying. In fact, it's best to think twice before purchasing any of the brand's lowest-rated products, but buyers considering these camping finds should have no such reservations. Each product benefits from consistently high reviews from Harbor Freight customers, with some of those reviewers sharing their camping experiences and documenting exactly how useful the product was on their trip. We've combed through the retailer's range to find five of the best-rated camping products, all of which users say are worth considering before you head out on your next outdoor adventure.
Bauer 20V Cordless, 0 to 160 PSI Inflator
Powered by the same interchangeable batteries as Bauer's power tool line, the brand's 20V cordless inflator delivers up to 160 PSI. That's enough to inflate virtually all car, truck, and trailer tires, and it should make inflating camping equipment like air beds quick and easy. The 20V Cordless, 0 to 160 PSI Inflator retails for $19.99 from Harbor Freight in tool-only form. It offers the best value to buyers who already have a Bauer battery and charger to hand, although both can also be bought separately if you're new to the Bauer power tool ecosystem.
The inflator has over 1,400 reviews from users on Harbor Freight's website at the time of writing, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars across those reviews. Users say that the inflator comes in handy for inflating bike tires on camping trips, as well as blowing up air mattresses and even keeping a camper van's slow puncture from ruining a trip. However, the praise from users isn't universal, with one user reporting a quality issue and stating that the inflator overheated when they were trying to inflate an air mattress during a trip.
Harbor Freight Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair
If you're setting up a larger campsite with space for friends or family, you'll want to make sure there's enough seating for everyone. The Harbor Freight Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair is an affordable way to do that, since it retails for just $29.99. It features a trio of pockets on one side of the chair to hold sunglasses, snacks, or a beverage of your choice, and there's also a small fold-out table on the other side.
Harbor Freight says that the chair can support users up to 250 pounds, and it features an extra-wide seat to accommodate those with larger frames. As a bonus, it's also available in two colors, green or blue, so you can better match it to your existing camping gear should you wish.
It's backed by overwhelmingly positive reviews on Harbor Freight's website, with around 10,700 reviewers leaving their thoughts to date. On average, the chair receives 4.8 out of five stars from those reviews. There are scores of them that attest to its usefulness when camping, alongside other uses like tailgating, fishing, or sitting in the yard at home. Several reviews also highlight the chair's light weight.
From over 10,000 reviews, only 30 or so reviews give the chair a one-star rating. Those that do mostly either dispute the chair's overall build quality or the longevity of its fold-out table, which some reviewers said can go moldy if it's left out in wet conditions for long periods of time.
Harbor Freight 144 Lumen Ultrabright Portable LED Work Light/Flashlight
Packing a camping setup for just yourself can be tricky enough, but packing for a larger group can be a real headache. When you're trying to make sure everyone has the correct equipment, it can be easy to forget about the little things, like getting good lighting gear. Sure, you could let everyone rely on their phone torches, but a safer bet is to stock up on affordable flashlights like the Harbor Freight 144 Lumen LED Flashlight. At $1.79 apiece, buying a flashlight for everyone is a cheap way to minimise the chances of someone tripping over a guide rope if they get up in the night.
A flashlight is no good if it isn't reliable, but the Harbor Freight flashlight has already been put through its paces by thousands of customers and garnered very positive reviews. At the time of writing, it has over 46,000 reviews on the retailer's website, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars across them. Campers report that the light works well as a means of illuminating the inside of a tent, with the integrated hook allowing it to be hung up on tent poles or gazebos. Plenty of reviewers also praise the flashlight's battery life, although not everyone is impressed — some reviewers who gave the light a one-star rating reported issues with getting the light to turn on, stating that it didn't work even after replacing the batteries.
Harbor Freight Magnesium Fire Starter
Many campers will rely on a lighter or matches to start a fire, but it's still well worth keeping a backup on hand. For $1.69, the Harbor Freight Magnesium Fire Starter has everything you'll need, including a striker knife, flint, and a piece of magnesium. It's all held together on a chain, so there's no need to worry about losing a piece in a tightly packed kit. The magnesium burns at over 5,000°F, and so can ignite damp firewood as well as dry materials.
Harbor Freight reviews are generally very positive about the fire starter kit, with over 2,400 users leaving reviews to date. They give it an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars, with several reviewers noting that it makes a good gift to help younger campers learn essential survival skills. Many of the most negative reviews dispute the kit's effectiveness, with some reviewers saying that they couldn't get a fire started even after multiple tries. However, those negative reviews are in the minority, with around 100 one-star reviews left for the kit at the time of writing.
Harbor Freight Foldable Camping Table
Much like the retailer's camping chairs, the Harbor Freight Foldable Camping Table isn't just useful for camping trips. It might also come in handy on fishing trips or tailgating, making its $27.99 asking price look even more appealing. Much like the chairs, it's available in a choice of green or blue fabric, and it's both lightweight and features built-in cupholders for your favorite beverages.
Users have given the table an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars across roughly 1,100 reviews. Some have even posted photo evidence of the table's usefulness on camping trips, while others note that it's compact and easy to transport. Adding to its already long list of potential uses, some reviewers also report that they've used the table at cookouts and parties, while some have used it as a portable TV stand. A handful of one-star reviews take issue with the table's design, specifically that it won't stay open after being unfolded, but like all the other top picks here, those negative reviews make up only a small fraction of the overall feedback from users.
How we picked these Harbor Freight finds
To whittle down Harbor Freight's range of camping products to a handful of top picks, we focused on products that had both high levels of reviews from buyers and consistently positive reviews. Each of the products included here has at least 1,000 reviews on Harbor Freight's website at the time of writing, with an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars across them.
Each product also has multiple reviews that directly discuss the user's experience with the product on a camping trip. As well as verifying their real-world usefulness, these reviews also help highlight any shortcomings the product might have in a camping environment. Where relevant, those potential shortcomings are discussed above.
Harbor Freight customers value the chain for its low prices, and so each of the included top picks also retails for $50 or less. This is not an exhaustive list of every highly-rated Harbor Freight camping product — instead, it's intended to be a guide to highlight some of the retailer's best-rated offerings.