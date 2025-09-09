Are Ryobi Batteries Compatible With Makita Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you work with tools for long enough, an unusual thing eventually happens: No matter how much you try to stick exclusively to a single power tool brand, you seem to end up with a mish-mash of tools and accessories from across the major tool brands. This isn't an inherently bad thing, as shopping outside of one brand can occasionally get you access to novel features or discounts. However, it does come with one big problem: battery compatibility.

Say, for example, you've got a Makita tool you want to use, but the only batteries you have charged and ready for action are from Ryobi. Perhaps, in a perfect world, you could save yourself some time and just clip that Ryobi battery onto the Makita tool and get right to work. Unfortunately, that's not the world we live in; due in large part to the way that they're shaped.

Ryobi batteries are wholly incompatible with Makita tools. The only way to overcome this limitation would be to use a third-party battery adapter, but using those kinds of unsanctioned accessories may end up hurting your tools more than helping them.